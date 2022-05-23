News

NASU debunks rumoured plans to suspend strike

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), has said there was no plan of suspending its ongoing industrial action, until all demands were met by the Federal Government.

The union also declined knowledge of another meeting with the Federal Government on the crisis, saying the first meeting was more on concerns of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

General Secretary of the union, Peters Adeyemi, who hinted that the Federal Government has begun paying NASU members the arrears of the consequential adjustment of the national minimum though not all have received the payment so far, said the payment was not enough for the striking workers to suspend the ongoing industrial action.

Speaking in Abuja on Monday, Adeyemi disclosed that apart from the consequential adjustment of the minimum wage, no other financial commitment made to the unions has been actionised.

Leaders of the Union are expected to converge Tuesday in Abuja, to consult with its members on the state of the strike and decide on next steps.

He said: “There are seven demands which we have gotten the commitment of the government to implement. There are six outstanding items yet to be acted upon. We cannot be because of the ongoing payment which is yet to be concluded to be talking about suspension of the strike. However, we are consulting with our members.

“A consultation meeting has been scheduled for today, Tuesday. But it is very naïve and mischievous for anyone to start saying we are planning to suspend the strike. I read in a section of the media that reported that we are planning to suspend the strike on Tuesday. Whoever reports that is a paid agent of the Federal Government. Let me use this opportunity to debunk the report.”

 

