The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has kicked against the 25% deduction from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) of the National Examinations Council (NECO) by the Federal Government.

NASU, in a letter dated March 23, 2022, addressed to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu and sighted by newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, lamented that the deduction has taken a major toll on the finances of the examination body as well as staff welfare.

The letter, which was signed by NECO branch Secretary, Comrade Reuben Emdin, maintained that NECO was not a revenue generating agency and appealed to the minister to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to approve the immediate stoppage of the 25 per cent deduction and ensure refunds to clear outstanding entitlement and allowances owed NECO staff.

The letter partly reads: “As critical stakeholders in the National Examinations Council (NECO), we are compelled to notify you formally of a 25percent deduction currently enforced by the Federal Government on the Treasury Single Account (TSA) of the Council since the year 2021.

“We are not unmindful of the fact that this issue has already been brought before you by the Council and your effort towards a resolution which led to a presidential intervention on behalf of the Council that allowed for the release of the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (Internal) 2021.

“Our position, however, is that the National Examinations Council (NECO) would not require any kind of intervention from the Federal Government if the 25 percent deduction was not carried out in the first place.

“More so that this policy is clearly crippling the activities of the Council and its ability to carry out its mandate. As a Union, we are concerned about the survival of our institution and the welfare of our members, clearly this policy has become a threat to both.”

