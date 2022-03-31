Reporter

News

Anambra community declares war on ‘white Ice’ drug

Echezona Okafo NNEWI

Umudioka, a community in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State has declared war illicit drugs, including Methamphetamine orCrystalMeth(aka‘Mkpurumiri’ in Igbo language).   In a public service announcement signed by Chike Odoji, the President General of Umudioka Improvement Union (UIU), the community said sales and consumption of these illicit drugs has been proscribed in their […]
News

Buhari attack: Ganduje suspends media aide

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has suspended his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai over some unguarded utterances on the person of President Muhammadu Buhari on social media platforms.   The state’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who conveyed the governor’s directive in a statement Sunday afternoon, said the suspension is […]
News

IGP bestows Distinguished Leadership Award on Gov. Emmanuel

Our Reporters

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has bagged a Distinguish Leadership Award from the Nigeria Police Force, in recognition of his sterling leadership qualities and partnership with the Police Force to promote and sustain peace in Akwa Ibom State. The award which took place on Wednesday, during a State Banquet, at Banquet Hall, Government […]

