News

NASU: Non-teaching staff must be recognised

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Members of Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), on Wednesday ended their threeday nationwide protest with a resolution to ensure that nonteaching staff of primary and post-primary schools are duly recognised by being included in the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Bill (2021).

The bill is expected to be transmitted to the National Assembly for enactment into law. NASU was angered by Federal Government’s exclusion of non-teaching staff in a planned legislation to extend the retirement age of teachers to 65 years and the years of service to 40 years from the current 35 years as well as special salary scale and enhanced allowances. President Muhammadu Buhari during the Teachers’ Day celebration last year had announced the new incentives for teachers in public basic and secondary schools in Nigeria.

Addressing a protest at the National Assembly complex Abuja, Monday, the NASU FCT Council Chairman, Comrade Adebola Bamidele, said since the announcement by President Buhari the nonteaching staff had been pushing for their inclusion in the new condition of service.

“But it appears the federal government has forgotten us. We have been making efforts to see that the President also includes non-teaching staff. But now a Bill is about to be passed to the National Assembly for consideration and that is why we considered that we have to come out and make our demands known to the federal government and National Assembly. “Already, a letter has been sent by the leadership of NASU to the National Assembly and the Ministers. So, we are only here to hold this rally as sensitisation,” he noted. He said non-teaching staff deserve to be included in the new condition of service as they are the engine room in schools.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Security chiefs visit Kaduna communities attacked by bandits

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Senior security officers yesterday visited Kadai and Kidandan communities, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, following attacks by bandits in the area at the weekend.   The security chiefs were led by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, who stood in for Governor Nasir El-Rufai. The security chiefs were briefed on […]
News

197 NDDC foreign scholars get $5.910m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, yesterday said that it has paid a sum of $5,910,000 to 197 students on the Foreign Scholarship Programme. In a statement yesterday, the Interim Management Committee, IMC, said while it has paid beneficiaries of 2019 batch it was also processing other 94 beneficiaries of 2018. Among the 197 beneficiaries […]
News

Best thing to happen to South-East’, INM welcomes Exercise Crocodile Smile VI

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Igbos in Nigeria Movement (INM) has welcomed the launch of the Nigerian Army’s Exercise Crocodile Smile VI, describing it as the best thing to happen to the South-East.  In a statement on Wednesday, the INM expressed confidence that the operation would be a massive success just like others previously held in the zone due to the professionalism […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica