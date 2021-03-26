NASU: Non-teaching staff must be recognised

Members of Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), on Wednesday ended their threeday nationwide protest with a resolution to ensure that nonteaching staff of primary and post-primary schools are duly recognised by being included in the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Bill (2021).

The bill is expected to be transmitted to the National Assembly for enactment into law. NASU was angered by Federal Government’s exclusion of non-teaching staff in a planned legislation to extend the retirement age of teachers to 65 years and the years of service to 40 years from the current 35 years as well as special salary scale and enhanced allowances. President Muhammadu Buhari during the Teachers’ Day celebration last year had announced the new incentives for teachers in public basic and secondary schools in Nigeria.

Addressing a protest at the National Assembly complex Abuja, Monday, the NASU FCT Council Chairman, Comrade Adebola Bamidele, said since the announcement by President Buhari the nonteaching staff had been pushing for their inclusion in the new condition of service.

“But it appears the federal government has forgotten us. We have been making efforts to see that the President also includes non-teaching staff. But now a Bill is about to be passed to the National Assembly for consideration and that is why we considered that we have to come out and make our demands known to the federal government and National Assembly. “Already, a letter has been sent by the leadership of NASU to the National Assembly and the Ministers. So, we are only here to hold this rally as sensitisation,” he noted. He said non-teaching staff deserve to be included in the new condition of service as they are the engine room in schools.

