NASU/SSANU: FG promoting corruption in varsities 

The Joint Action Committee of Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU) and Senior Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), has accused the Federal Government of promoting corruption in the university system.

Handing down its February 5 strike notice at the weekend in Abuja, the unions decried the practice of simply allocating earned allowances in percentages to unions without verification, rather than the norm of releasing funds to bursaries of various universities to coordinate how much was owed each university and paid accordingly.

Addressing newsmen, the JAC of NASU and SSANU, led by the General Secretary NASU, Comrade Peters Adeyemi and the National President SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, said ideally, earned allowances should have been embedded into salaries and implemented immediately, however, government’s procrastination had led to a heavy accumulation of arrears which has made repayment a challenge for government.

He said: “The first tranche of arrears of Earned Allowances was paid in 2013, about four years after the agreements were signed. This payment was made through the Councils of the various universities while the University Managements through the Registrars and Bursars, being custodians of all personnel and payroll records, were available to guide the Councils in the disbursement of the funds to eligible and deserving staff who earned the allowances.

“When the second tranche of N23 billion was released in 2017, the Federal Ministry of Education allocated the disbursement in clear breach of the laws and autonomy granted universities, 89% in favour of ASUU, leaving only 11% to the three non-teaching unions.”

Aggrieved with government’s treatment towards the non academic staff, the unions have demanded the forensic audit reports of all Earned Allowances releases from 2013 till date, to show the legality of decisions taken by the ministry’s officials.

