NASU, SSANU suspend strike for two months

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Education and Associated Institutions (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), has announced suspension of their ongoing strike for two months, after meeting with the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.
Like the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) , SSANU and NASU had also embarked on strike over some lingering issues with the Federal Government. However, Adamu had hinted that the non academic staff unions would soon suspend their strike to allow students return back to school.

 

A statement signed by the General Secretary, NASU and Spokesman of JAC , Peters Adeyemi and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, noted that the suspension of the ongoing strike was effective from Wednesday, 24th August 2022, for an initial two months to allow government implement agreements reached with the unions.

The statement partly reads: “Part of the agreement is the decision of the government to set aside the sum of N50 billion for the payment of earned academic and earned allowances, cogent decision on the University Peculiar Personnel Payroll System (U3PS), release of the white paper on university visitation panel and funding of the universities.

“On the poor funding of federal institutions, the Minister said he directed the National Universities Commission (NUC) to ensure that all the schools are up-to-date on what they are supposed to do, otherwise sanctions will be visited on any institution that defaults.

“The Minister of Education also gave an assurance that no member of the unions that participated in the strike will be victimised. The Minister said President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to devout 15 per cent of the national budget to education.

“On the salary payment system, the Minister said the alternative payment systems provided by ASUU JAC of NASU and SSANU did very well. He added that the Federal Government is awaiting the report of the technical committee it set up before taking action on the matter.

 

"When we presented the offers that the government made to our members, they think that since the majority of the issues that are in contention have been substantially addressed by the government, the strike

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

