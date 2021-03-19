Business

NASU tasks media on professionalism

Concerned about upholding ethical values in any field, the leadership of Non- Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has tied success of media industry to strict adherence to professionalism. The union stressed that the biggest challenge to journalists in the print and electronic media, including labour writers was the digital information era, which is synonymous with the competition between media mainstream and new media, in this case, online media. The General Secretary of NASU, Comrade (Prince) Peter Adeyemi, made the call while speaking on at a two-day capacity building/seminar for Labour Writers’ Association of Nigeria (LAWAN). Adeyemi, who was represented by Comrade Ivor Takor at the event organised for LAWAN by NASU, noted that credibility and trust of the community could only be built by the spirit of professionalism by journalists.

Commending LAWAN for coming out with the theme: “Empowering Media Practitioners for Future Challenges Reflection on COVID-19,” Adeyemi reiterated that the survival of conventional media was tied to trust in information dissemination. According to him, to survive, conventional media must be able to maintain credibility and trust in the information presented. This credibility and trust of the community can only be built by the spirit of professionalism of journalists, who adhere to the ethics of journalism, which is to present factual information that is well verified. “This is a strong offer for print media to be able to survive. The media industry, especially print media, must make changes if it does not want to be marginalised. “What is the future of news after COVID 19? When we ask about the future of news, we are talking about the work of journalists. COVID 19 is a human story about health, economics and social relations”

