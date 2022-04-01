NASU threatens strike over 25% deduction from NECO’s account

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has kicked against the 25per cent deduction from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) of the National Examinations Council (NECO) by the Federal Government. InitsletterdatedMarch23, 2022, addressed to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, NASU threatened to go onstrikeif thedeductioncontinues. According to the body, the development has taken a major toll on the finances of the examination body as well as staff welfare.

Thelettersigned by NECO branch Secretary, Comrade Reuben Emdin, insisted the body is not a revenue-generating agency and appealed to the minister to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the deduction and make refunds to clear outstanding entitlement and allowances owed NECO staff.

The letter partly reads: “As critical stakeholders in the National Examinations Council (NECO), we are compelled to notify you formally of a 25 percent deduction currentlyenforcedbytheFederal GovernmentontheTreasury Single Account (TSA) of the Council since 2021. “We are not unmindful of the fact that this issue has already been brought before you by the Council and your effort towards a resolution which led to a presidential intervention on behalf of the Council that allowed for the release of the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (Internal) 2021.

“Our position, however, is thatNECOwouldnotrequire any kind of intervention from the Federal Government if the 25 percent deduction was not carried out in the first place. “More so this policy is clearlycripplingtheactivities of the Council and its ability to carry out its mandate. As a union, we are concerned aboutthesurvivalof ourinstitution and the welfare of our members, clearly, this policy has become a threat to both. “Assuch, wecannolonger sit and remain silent in the face of an apparent danger to our source of livelihood. The fact that today we have a series of unpaid promotion arrears dating back to 2017, unpaid salaries as a result of migration to IPPIS between the months of March to August 2015, unpaid transfer allowances for a number of years, all of which the Council has not been able to pay, we see no reason why this policy should continue.

“In addition, you maywish to recall that President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved the upward review of the Duty Tour Allowance (DTA) for all Civil Servants of the Federation effective February 1, 2022. “NECO is presently not in compliancewiththis circular as a result of the paucity of funds occasioned by this 25% being deducted from its TSA account.

“NECO is not a revenuegenerating agency and pursuant to the act creating the body, it is to function among other thingsasasocialservice provider to the public. “It is therefore disheartening that this agency of government who just a few years ago reduced its fees to act as a cushionforthepopulaceinall its examinations to the glory of thispresentadministration is today been run aground by the same administration.” The group added: “That failure to bring this 25% deduction and payment of the above stated outstanding entitlements and allowances owed staff would leave this Union with no choice but to take its destiny into its own hands by commencing the processes of declaring an industrial action in the Council.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...