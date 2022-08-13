Nat Sec Atiku/Okowa group: Wike fighting for his future

News Top Stories

National Secretary Atiku/Okowa Nakowa and Media Director to governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State, Usman Yahaya Mohammed (Sai Baba) has said the recent actions by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike is on how he can garner national outlook for himself in preparation for his future in politics. The PDP stalwart, while calling on the Rivers State Governor to join force with Atiku Abubakar, said that as long as Wike remains a PDP member, he has to work for the party’s candidate.

According to him, “I don’t think that his recent war of words will have any negative effect on the political reconciliation process. Moreover, as far as I am concerned there are no issues to be worried about, except for modalities on how to run the campaign. “I also think Governor Wike is trying to have a national outlook in preparation for his future in politics and nobody can stop that.” Speaking on the invitation of APC Governors by Wike to commission projects in Rivers State, he said “the fact that he invited people from all walks of life to commission projects is not an issue at all.

They are Nigerians. He can as well invite anyone from other countries. “Even if he invites President Muhammadu Buhari to Commission projects, I don’t think there is any problem with that. The truth of the matter is that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is on his way to winning the presidential election come 2023.” Chairman of the PDP in Niger state, Barrister Tanko Beji who declined to speak on the matter told our Correspondent in a chat that only national officers are allowed to comment on such issues.

 

