Business

Nate Kennedy: Serial entrepreneur who learned the value of adaptation

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nate Kennedy has been an entrepreneur for 90% of his business career.

The ability to work on what he chose far overrode the risks associated with being self-made.

“I started college by majoring in Physical Therapy. I wanted to be involved with athletes. After my first semester of 8am Biology and other boring classes I decided I would rather just own the PT Company, so I found my way over to the business school… I have always been willing to bet on myself, so taking the risk to launch my own company didn’t seem too risky,” he recalls.

But that risk became an incredible problem when Kennedy was hit with an economic crash.

“Prior to launching my online business, I owned a brick-and-mortar mortgage company.  It went bankrupt during the Great Recession of 2008. I was starting over and knew exactly what I didn’t want. When I dove into Online Marketing, I saw the lifestyle piece of it. I was sold on the idea of working from anywhere using a phone and computer.”

Ever since then, Kennedy has been able to build up his companies fully online. But he couldn’t have done it alone.

“I have been an entrepreneur for 90% of my business career and everything I do in the marketing niche has been self-taught from doing the work to figure it out… Do the work and after you are rolling you need to quickly find the WHO to do the HOW.  It’s the only way to go from a high-paid employee of your own business to a business owner with a great TEAM.”

Because Kennedy was willing to not only strike out on his own but get help when he needed it, he’s been rewarded with incredible success.

“I’ve owned multiple businesses over the years and currently own, invest in, and operate as a board member to different companies. I own a few companies.  A marketing agency that runs FB Ads for the home services industry (Optimized Assets). A media company (Click Movement) and an education/content company (marketing rebels).”

But Kennedy isn’t satisfied with his current situation; he plans to continue to work on more interesting projects in the future.

“We have a few in the works. One is launching our 1-Step Funnel Training Program to help entrepreneurs build a high-profit, lifestyle driven business. We also launched the Marketing Cartel, which is our high-level mastermind for lifestyle entrepreneurs. One more project in the pipeline is Modern Patriots, an apparel company that focuses on respect for our country and compassion for our people.”

Kennedy managed to bounce back from economic devastation due to hard work and collaboration.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Seplat reports $110m loss in HY’20

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, Nigerian independent energy firm listed on both the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) has reported a loss after tax of $110.18 million for the half year ended June 30, 2020 against a profit after tax of $119.02 million posted in 2019. The company’s loss before […]
Business

Why Do I Need a Forex trader?

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Discover advantages of Forex trading through a broker

Forex is based on currency exchange. This service can be accessed offline, but benefits brought by brokers are undeniable. Here is why you need one.
Business

Cornerstone projects N6.204bn gross premium in Q1’21

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Cornerstone Insurance Plc has projected to achieve N6.204 billion gross premium income for the first quarter ending March 2021. In its Q1 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the group also projected N537.472million as profit after tax and N767.818 million as profit before tax for the period. As part of efforts geared […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica