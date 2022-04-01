NATFORCE needs legal backing to fight insecurity – Adegbenro

Amb. Adejare Adegbenro is the National Director of National Taskforce on Prohibition of Illegal Importation/Smuggling of Arms, Ammunition, Light Weapons, Chemical Weapons and Pipeline Vandalism (NATFORCE). He speaks in this interview on how to tackle insecurity in the country. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

Can we know the motives behind the establishment of the NATFORCE?

As we are all aware of the security challenge facing the country now, it would not be out of place for well-meaning people to do something to help the government to fight the menace. But when NATFORCE was set up, it was for a dual purpose. One, to assist President Muhammadu Buhari solve problems of security challenges and unemployment country. I mean to ensure security of the country and provide jobs for the jobless youths of Nigeria because with a secured country and gainful engagement of the youth, acts of criminality in the country that lead to insecurity would be drastically be minimised because idle hands are the devil’s workshop.

Are you sure the President is aware of this initiative?

Yes of course. President Muhammadu Buhari is aware of the group, loves it and appreciates its activities. It is logical that the President would fall in love with any initiative that can assist in the eradication of any form of insecurity and keep the youth away from the street and from acts of criminality. Against this background, the initiator of this outfit and its Director-General, Dr. Baba Mohammed, deserves kudos for the initiative that is structured in a manner that would guarantee eradication of crimes and finding gainful jobs for the youth with a view to keeping them away from any act of criminality.

Has there been any step taken to wards legalising the outfit?

Sure and that has been long time ago. That was what led to the public hearing we are talking about. The leadership of the outfit has taken a right step by seeking legal framework for its operation. For your information, a Bill towards that effect has since been forwarded to the National Assembly and has even passed the second reading moving towards the last stage of endorsement hence the public hearing where stakeholders from across the country and across various relevant agencies participated.

Some people may see the organization as an indictment to the existing security agencies?

No, not at all! There is no doubt that the security agencies in the country are doing their best. But over the years, experience has shown that there are still some gaps that need to be filled. In fact, NATFORCE is actually out to close those gaps of insecurity as well as gaps of unemployment in the country, And it is gratifying to note that there are so many other countries within the West African sub-region, which have keyed in to this ECOWAS ini-tiative towards ensuring that we are able to control the influx of illegal arms and ammunitions from entering the country.

Can we have an insight into position of the stakeholders at the public hearing?

Majority of them admitted that the proliferation of small arms and light weapons has been the major headache confronting the country and fueling the security challenges. And this has supported the idea of establishment of a commission to coordinate arms mop-up. So, NATFORCE is an ideal idea presently. Expectedly, in an exercise like a public hearing, there is bound to be divergence of views and opinions to be harmonised at the end of the day. For instance, the position of the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Nigeria Customs Service differed on the proposed legislation. According to the NSA’s office, the proposed outfit should assume a centre status and be domesticated in its office. So, it is opposed to the proposed bill that recommends a full-fledged ministry with its full toadministrative structure. On the other hand, the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), argued vehemently in favour of the bill. It appreciated the danger and threat proliferation of weapons pose to peace and security. With this reason, the outfit believes NATFORCE deserves to be a full commission with legal backing, asserting that there was no better time to pass the bill than now.

You earlier said that some other countries along the West African subregion are also part of the organisation….

Yes, countries like, Liberia, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Cote d’Ivoire and Guinea are some of the countries that have established the commission to stop killings, kidnappings, banditry and other forms of criminalities that are making life difficult for the citizenry. To achieve a crime free society, there is truly the need for all other security outfits to synergize to curb the menace. This is true because the proliferation of weapons has triggered dangerous act of terrorism and banditry.

What then is your candid advice to the National Assembly on the bill?

It is obvious that my candid advice to the upper legislative houses is quick passage of the bill to allow the organisation to start full operation because of its benefits for the generality of the Nigerian people and beyond. It is regrettable that it is only Nigeria that has not established a centre to curb proliferation of small and light weapons in the sub-region even with the fact that the bill is linked to ECOWAS convention! Whereas, there is no doubt that, ECOWAS is looking up to Nigeria because of the consequences of small and light arms proliferation on the citizenry.

Are you hopeful that the bill will scale through?

I am very optimistic about its success because of its important for the wellbeing and survival of the country. However, I agree with a contributor at the public hearing, who emphasised that politics should be avoided during the consideration of the bill. Therefore, I appeal to all our indefatigable lawmakers to put the interest of the nation above any other interest. I am optimistic that because of their patriotism and love for their fatherland, they will do the needful for the bill to scale through.

