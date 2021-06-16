News

NATFORCE not banned, disbanded –Director

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

YIGA Director of the Cross River State Command of the Task Force on the Prohibition of Illegal Importation/ Smuggling of Arms, Ammunition, Light Weapons, (NATFORCE), Mr. Felix Effiong Nyong, has said the NATFORCE remains intact and not disbanded. According to him, the outfit is rather awaiting the outcome of the legislative deliberation going in the National Assembly over a bill concerning the outfit, stating that the bill has passed through a second reading at the national Assembly.

The Director, who said the purported disbandment of the NATFORM was read in the media, informed that, “till now, no circular concerning the purported disbandment has reached our office from the office of the NSA, Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd).

Recall that, a declaration of disbandment of some illegal security organisations in the country was issued by the office of the NSA and signed by the Head, Strategic Communication, ZM Usman, directing immediate dismantling of all illegal security outfits! It was against this reported declaration that several concerned individuals and groups raised eyebrows reasoning that such an organization should be encouraged and supported to survive pointing at the security challenges facing the country. And when confirmation or denial was not forthcoming from the office of the NSA, our reporter contacted the NATFORCE office where Nyong, a Director with the outfit volunteered the clarification. A social commentator and public analyst, Tunji Wahab, was relieved over the turn of events, asserting that, “the NSA we know is a man of honor and integrity which will not engage in lawlessness and any anti-democratic conduct.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Gunmen abduct family of six, three others from FAAN staff qtrs

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna

Gunmen in their numbers, on Saturday, invaded the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Staff Quarters in Kaduna abducting a whole family of six and three other persons. Among those taken were a woman and her two children.   Sunday Telegraph learnt that the attack, which lasted for hours following a gun battle between the […]
News

Botched Lagos power project: Enron seeks $22m from Aluko’s yacht sale proceeds

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Almost two decades after the collapse of Enron Corp., a former unit of the energy-trading giant is battling U.S. and Nigerian authorities over the proceeds of the sale of the Galactica Star, a 213- foot luxury yacht, which was worth more than $80 million when it used to be owned by Nigerian businessman, Mr. Kolawole […]
News

Yuletide: Lagos unveils plans to avert COVID-19 spread

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government has begun moves to avert possible outbreak and spread of second wave of COVID-19 during the annual end of the year concerts and fiesta being organized by the state.   Hence, Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture and the Ministry of Health had also embarked on another marathon meeting on ways to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica