NATFORCE not banned, disbanded –Director

YIGA Director of the Cross River State Command of the Task Force on the Prohibition of Illegal Importation/ Smuggling of Arms, Ammunition, Light Weapons, (NATFORCE), Mr. Felix Effiong Nyong, has said the NATFORCE remains intact and not disbanded. According to him, the outfit is rather awaiting the outcome of the legislative deliberation going in the National Assembly over a bill concerning the outfit, stating that the bill has passed through a second reading at the national Assembly.

The Director, who said the purported disbandment of the NATFORM was read in the media, informed that, “till now, no circular concerning the purported disbandment has reached our office from the office of the NSA, Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd).

Recall that, a declaration of disbandment of some illegal security organisations in the country was issued by the office of the NSA and signed by the Head, Strategic Communication, ZM Usman, directing immediate dismantling of all illegal security outfits! It was against this reported declaration that several concerned individuals and groups raised eyebrows reasoning that such an organization should be encouraged and supported to survive pointing at the security challenges facing the country. And when confirmation or denial was not forthcoming from the office of the NSA, our reporter contacted the NATFORCE office where Nyong, a Director with the outfit volunteered the clarification. A social commentator and public analyst, Tunji Wahab, was relieved over the turn of events, asserting that, “the NSA we know is a man of honor and integrity which will not engage in lawlessness and any anti-democratic conduct.

Like this: Like Loading...