NATFORCE’ll assist Buhari in solving insecurity, unemployment

A security expert, Alhaji Aninu Kofor Soro, has explained that the motive behind the establishment of the National Taskforce on the Prohibition of Illegal Importation/ Smuggling of Arms, Ammunition and Light Weapons (NATFORCE), was to assist President Muhammadu Buhari solve the problems of security challenges and unemployment in the country. Speaking in an interview in Lagos, Soro said the two major objectives of the agency were to secure the nation and provide jobs for the teeming youths.

He stated that; “With a secured country and gainfully engaged youths, acts of criminality in the country would be a thing of the past.” According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari was aware of the group’s activities and loved them, pointing out that the president would fall in love with any initiative that can eradicate insecurity and keep the youth away from the streets.

Soro, therefore, lauded the Director-General of the organisation, Dr. Baba Mohammed, for the initiative that was structured in a way that would guarantee eradication of crimes and finding gainful jobs for the youth with a view to keeping them away from acts of criminality, enthusing that President Buhari would support it because he knew the benefits accruable from such. He reasoned that; “Buhari would not want a situation where anybody would be kidnapped in this country, he would not want a situation where banditry would continue in this country and that is why he has been spending money to fight and that these things must stop.”

