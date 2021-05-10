Nathalie Nicole Smith: Training Women across the Globe to Be Confident and Independent

News

The beauty and wellness maven, and well-known philanthropist, Nathalie Nicole Smith is leading by example as she goes about inspiring several confident and independent women worldwide. Here’s her story. Let’s delve.
Nathalie eyed for nothing but greatness right from a very young age. As she went through grade school and college, she realized that her passion was training and mentoring the youth, particularly women. No wonder she spends the better part of her daily life in training women around the globe.

Entrepreneurship has always been Nathalie’s core desire. She built strong business partnerships during her working-as-an-employee years and leveraged them to become a driving force in the beauty and wellness industry – in which capacity she even trains people from various countries to start their own businesses and become financially independent. She travels around the world as a wellness, beauty, and business consultant. What makes her so passionate about mentoring and training women? Nathalie says, “I’ve always believed in the saying: When you educate a man, you educate an individual. But when you educate a woman, you educate a nation.”

What is the source of Nathalie’s drive and motivation to help other women become successful, confident, and independent? For this, Nathalie leans on her several entrepreneurial endeavors. For example, when she founded Plush Beauty an online eco-beauty company in 2011, she learnt to weather the ups and downs of being a business owner, and the importance of a mentor. She undertook everything, from branding Plush into several offshoots to expanding her company, all by herself. Her efforts eventually paid off and she won many accolades, including being a “Top 30 Under 30” honoree in 2013. In 2019, she became a self-published author of the #1 Best Seller, Becoming A Brand. “Now, I want to share all my learnings with my aspiring women entrepreneurs so that they can also achieve their dreams and live big,” concludes Nathalie.

