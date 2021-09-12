Faith

Nathaniel Bassey, Noel Robinson, Wale Adenuga others to thrill audience at Green Worship 2021

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Nathaniel Bassey, Wale Adenuga, Nuel Robinson, Efe Nathan are among renowned gospel artists slated to bring God’s glory down at this year’s Green Worship, an annual event that comes up on September 18.

 

Other gospel musicians who will be featuring at the gospel musical concert, holding online, include Laolu Gbenjo, Folabi Nuel, Evans Ogboi, Purist Ogboi, Femi Okunuga, Ore Macaulay, David Omodunmiju, and Angelo.

 

The convener of Green Worship otherwise known as Worship For Change, Wale Adenuga, explained that the gospel concert is aimed at creating awareness and raising funds which are disbursed to charity/care centers to help orphanages, leprosy centers, and other care-giving outfits, for the benefit of the needy in society.

 

Sunday Telegraph learned that this year’s event is the 11th edition. He explained: “On Saturday 18 September 2021, Worship for Change is convening Green Worship 3.0, a benefit concert organized to raise awareness and support for indigent children, orphans, and children with special needs. This event is virtual.

 

The time is 5 pm (WAT)”. According to the convener, this year’s has the theme MORE WITH YOU. He added: “The beneficiaries of this year’s benefit concert are: Leprosy mission Nigeria, The Farid Centre, Minna, Irene Foundation and Godswill Orphanage, Ayingba; and we hope to raise N100 million.”

 

Our correspondent also learned that Green Worship has made tremendous impacts on the activities of caregivers through generous financial assistance courtesy of the earlier editions of Worship For Change.

 

Speaking during a zoom press conference held yesterday, Wale Adenuga said: ” We presented N7.5m from proceeds gotten from the Green Worship 3.0 concert in the year 2020 to six charities who care for vulnerable children and children with special needs.

 

“Proceeds from the sale of Green Worship 1.0 noon were disbursed to five charities. Cheques of ₦800,000.00 each were given to Down syndrome. At the Worship for Change concert held in 2016, we raised N7.6 million.

 

The beneficiaries were: Lady Atinuke Oyindamola Memorial Centre in Badagry and others.”

 

It was further gathered that at the 2015 Worship for Change concert, N2.7m.was raised and the sole beneficiary was Gems Evangelical Mission, which was used to support the care and education of 25 children.

 

The sole beneficiary of the 2014 Worship for Change concert was St. Mary’s Rehabilitation and Development Centre based in Ipetumodu, Osun State while the beneficiaries of the 2013 Worship for Change concert were the Centre for Destitute Empowerment and God’s Will orphanage Centre for Destitute Empowerment in Idimu, Lagos.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Meditations on the word of God

Posted on Author With Pastor Tosin

Meditations on God’s word is the bedrock of faith. The aim of meditation is to get your heart to believe the word of God and to give your mouth the boldness to declare that word of God you believe.   Here is what God says about meditation and it’s end result: “But the righteousness based […]
Faith

The inward life

Posted on Author Pastor Tosin

The kingdom of God is within you, says the Lord. Turn with your whole heart to the Lord and forsake this miserable world and your soul will fine rest, life free of trouble, in balancing and depress and to give yourself into inward things and you will see the kingdom of God within you for […]
Faith

Pastor Sanusi is BSN’ General Secretary/CEO-Designate

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Bible Society of Nigeria, BSN, on has announced the appointment of Pastor Samuel Sanusi as its new General Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer-Designate. BSN Manager, Media and Public Relations, Benjamin Mordi, disclosed in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.   The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Bible Society of Nigeria is a not-for-profit interdenominational […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica