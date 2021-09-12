Nathaniel Bassey, Noel Robinson, Wale Adenuga others to thrill audience at Green Worship 2021

Nathaniel Bassey, Wale Adenuga, Nuel Robinson, Efe Nathan are among renowned gospel artists slated to bring God’s glory down at this year’s Green Worship, an annual event that comes up on September 18.

Other gospel musicians who will be featuring at the gospel musical concert, holding online, include Laolu Gbenjo, Folabi Nuel, Evans Ogboi, Purist Ogboi, Femi Okunuga, Ore Macaulay, David Omodunmiju, and Angelo.

The convener of Green Worship otherwise known as Worship For Change, Wale Adenuga, explained that the gospel concert is aimed at creating awareness and raising funds which are disbursed to charity/care centers to help orphanages, leprosy centers, and other care-giving outfits, for the benefit of the needy in society.

Sunday Telegraph learned that this year’s event is the 11th edition. He explained: “On Saturday 18 September 2021, Worship for Change is convening Green Worship 3.0, a benefit concert organized to raise awareness and support for indigent children, orphans, and children with special needs. This event is virtual.

The time is 5 pm (WAT)”. According to the convener, this year’s has the theme MORE WITH YOU. He added: “The beneficiaries of this year’s benefit concert are: Leprosy mission Nigeria, The Farid Centre, Minna, Irene Foundation and Godswill Orphanage, Ayingba; and we hope to raise N100 million.”

Our correspondent also learned that Green Worship has made tremendous impacts on the activities of caregivers through generous financial assistance courtesy of the earlier editions of Worship For Change.

Speaking during a zoom press conference held yesterday, Wale Adenuga said: ” We presented N7.5m from proceeds gotten from the Green Worship 3.0 concert in the year 2020 to six charities who care for vulnerable children and children with special needs.

“Proceeds from the sale of Green Worship 1.0 noon were disbursed to five charities. Cheques of ₦800,000.00 each were given to Down syndrome. At the Worship for Change concert held in 2016, we raised N7.6 million.

The beneficiaries were: Lady Atinuke Oyindamola Memorial Centre in Badagry and others.”

It was further gathered that at the 2015 Worship for Change concert, N2.7m.was raised and the sole beneficiary was Gems Evangelical Mission, which was used to support the care and education of 25 children.

The sole beneficiary of the 2014 Worship for Change concert was St. Mary’s Rehabilitation and Development Centre based in Ipetumodu, Osun State while the beneficiaries of the 2013 Worship for Change concert were the Centre for Destitute Empowerment and God’s Will orphanage Centre for Destitute Empowerment in Idimu, Lagos.

