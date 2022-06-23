News

Nation Editor, Ogienagbon, loses dad

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Managing Editor (Editorial Services) of The Nation newspaper, Mr. Lawal Ogienagbon, has lost his father, Pa Sadiku Okhifo Ogienagbon, who died on May 27 in Lagos. Aged 89, Ogienagbon was buried in Jagbe, Edo State, on May 28, according to Islamic rites. A statement issued by the family stated that the 40th day Firdaus prayers and final burial rites will hold in Jagbe between July 4 and 5. Pa Ogienagbon is survived by his widow, Aisetu, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Born in Jagbe in 1933, Pa Ogienagbon came to Lagos in the 1950s. He worked and did part-time studies at the Yaba College of Technology. He joined Lever Brothers as a middle level officer before crossing over to Cadbury and was with the company until he retired in 1985.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Presidency: Turkey’s drones, others’ll quicken efforts to end banditry in Nigeria

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

The Presidency has said that the deployment of Turkish technology, including drones and military ordinances, would quicken efforts to rid terrorism and banditry in Nigeria.   Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, made this disclosure yesterday in an article detailing the gains accruing to the nation from President […]
News

Don to estate practitioners: Maintain standard, professional ethics

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A well acclaimed scholar in the field of real estate management, investment approval, valuation and property taxation, current HOD of the Department of estate management university of Lagos, Professor Gabriel Kayode Babawale has called on professionals in the real estate to maintain standard and protect the ethic of the profession in the discharge of their […]
News

No Edo community sacked by bandits – Police

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, has denied that a community in Ovia North East Local Government of the state has been seized by marauding bandits. Ogbadu made the clarification when he led a joint security team comprising police, soldiers, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officers and vigilantes to the community. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica