Nation Editor, Ogienagbon, loses dad

The Managing Editor (Editorial Services) of The Nation newspaper, Mr. Lawal Ogienagbon, has lost his father, Pa Sadiku Okhifo Ogienagbon, who died on May 27 in Lagos. Aged 89, Ogienagbon was buried in Jagbe, Edo State, on May 28, according to Islamic rites. A statement issued by the family stated that the 40th day Firdaus prayers and final burial rites will hold in Jagbe between July 4 and 5. Pa Ogienagbon is survived by his widow, Aisetu, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Born in Jagbe in 1933, Pa Ogienagbon came to Lagos in the 1950s. He worked and did part-time studies at the Yaba College of Technology. He joined Lever Brothers as a middle level officer before crossing over to Cadbury and was with the company until he retired in 1985.
