Nation where two parallel lines keep trying to meet

The recent decision of the Upper Sharia Court in Kano cannot but be read by many Nigerians as a declaration of war against the unity of Nigeria. These are delicate times where many citizens are already disenchanted with the present trajectory of the country and this is not the time for such shenanigans.

I believe that whoever is behind the report coming out of Kano needs to be sensitive to the national mood before lighting a fire that cannotbe extinguished. For quite a season there had been some news wafting out of Kano about a fiery young cleric who was challenging the radicalism of the influential religious cabals in the state.

The word in the street then was that the young cleric was opposed to the religious leaders who were surreptitiously supporting the kidnap and killing of non-Muslims by religious extremists. In fact, it was said that the young cleric was so well versed in the koranic scriptures that his opponents could not face him in public debates Months ago, the gist was that the Salafist religious cab als had invited him for a tafsir only for the young sheikh to discover that it was a trap. Instead of a scholarly debate he was arrested and arraigned for trial on the charge of blasphemy.

The cleric was said to have rejected the kangaroo arrangement on the points of scriptures from the Holy Book and references from the Hadiths and well-respected scholars like Al Tabari. Very few people beyond the confines of Kano paid attention to the proceedings even though it sounded a bit strange that a preacher of peaceful co-existence was being hunted down. This publicly proclaimed death sentence on the cleric will definitely attract global scrutiny. From the security perspective alone, it would be unwise of our nation and other interested agencies not to look into the growing Salafist influence that is said to be coalescing in Kano State.

This matter goes way beyond Sheikh Nasiru Kabara and it raises issues that should have been settled long ago. There is a maxim that says that two cannot walk together except they agree. Many things in history about Kano State have consistently communicated its reluctance to be a part of the Nigerian arrangement even though it takes a big bite out of the national cookie.

The ancient city of Kano was still a prominent slave trade post in 1837 when Thomas Fowell Buxton conceived the seed that germinated into Nigeria and other African nations. The idea of encouraging African communitiesto trade in produce, and commercial goods in order to disrupt and defeat the inhuman slave trade took some time to blossom but it eventually took root as it was not only the British Government that invested its labours in the Nigerian project. On January 22, 1900, a missionary expedition led by Bishop Tugwell started out from Lagos setting for Kano as its destination.

In his company were men who had been trained at Tripoli (The Rev. J. Claude Dudley-Ryder, the Rev. A. E. Richardson, and Dr. W. R. S. Miller) and there was a Mr. J. R. Burgin, a lay missionary. Crossing the river at Jebba they entered the Sudan (As Northern Nigeria was called then), on the 1st of January, 1900, three weeks before Bishop Tugwell’s expedition started from Lagos, the British Government bought all the territorial and administrative responsibilities previously vested in the Royal Niger Company for £865,000:00. The great emirates of the Fulani Empire by a single stroke of the pen become the British Protectorate of Northern Nigeria to the consternation of the Fulani Emirs.

On April 6, the Tugwell’s team reached the great walled city of Zaria and was received cautiously but kindly by the emir who warned that Kano would not be as welcoming but Bishop Tugwell was determined and he pressed on. They arrived at the great red, mud walls of Kano city on the 19th of April I 900. Walking through the tunneled gate they were greeted with a display of military prowess by the Emirs calvary forces and a few days later the emir of Kano received them with undisguised hostility and ordered them out of his domain with a death threat.

He then publicly executed a liberal cleric called Mallam Ibrahim whose followers were then hunted down as Isawa’s because they preached religious tolerance citing the mentions of Prophet Isa in the Koran. The British eventually took Kano by military force in 1903and Frederick Lugard summoned the Waziri and the Fulani chiefs, explainingthe indirect policies of the British Government, and invited them to elect a new Emir. In a secret pact, the British agreed to outlaw proselytising and used their divide-and-rule strategy to deepen religious intolerance so to establish the “northern” identity.

This mindset programming of hatred explains the intolerance in Kano’s consistent mien. The planned execution of yet another tolerant Islamic teacher, Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara, 122 years onwards raises many questions. It seems that the Kano cabal has learned nothing new since the 1958 pre-independence meetings in London. Knowing that any attempt to mention the beheadings, stoning and amputations of the criminal aspect of the Sharia would be dead on arrival at the London conference, three delegations were appointed to visit Libya, Pakistan and the Sudan, and the delegations turned in their reports to the regional government of Northern Nigeria for perusal.

The decision was made to convene a panel of jurists that would consolidate the reports and forge a working document that would permit Christians and Muslims to live side by side in peace. On that panel there was Sayed Mohammed Abu Rannat, the Chief Justice of the Sudan, Justice Mohammed Sharif, the Chairman of the Pakistan Law Commission, Professor J.N.D. Anderson, of the School of African and Oriental Studies, London, Shettima Kashim, the Waziri of Bornu, Mr. Peter Achimugu, an Igala man and Malam Musa, the Chief Alkali of Bida.

They eventually came up with the Penal Code option, where Moslem Law would be confined to the law of personal status and family relations and, when applicable, to civil cases. The full Sharia package was never an option until an enthusiastic but naïve president gifted it to the global lobby on the platform of political compromise.

The bottom line here is simple that the Nigerian accord will cease to operate the moment any such execution is carried out as advertised. On our part we will give ourselves no rest until we birth a new nation that is worthy of the values, we cherish so that collectives like Kano can find their desired destiny among those who share her common interest. Try hard as we have, it’s become obvious that two parallel lines cannot meet.

*Revd. Ladi Peter Thompson (Strategic Consultant); Non-Violence for African Development, writes in from Lagos (orakles1961@ gmail.com)

