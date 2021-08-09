National APC Chair: Gololo warns against picking Yari, Sheriff

News Top Stories

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Garus Gololo, has warned the party against making former governors Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara) or Ali Amodu Sheriff (Borno) as its National Chairman. In a statement yesterday, Gololo said his warning became necessary following the calibre of people eyeing the position.

 

According to him, it is morally wrong for Yari to aspire to the post after refusing to recognise former Edo State governor Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the party. Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni emerged as APC Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) after Oshiomhole was removed from office last year.

 

Gololo said the Buni committee must learn from the mistakes of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP. He claimed Yar’s actions cost the party the Zamfara governorship and should therefore not be considered for the plum job.

 

The lawyer added: “While Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has proven to be a man of means who has considerable wealth to throw around so as to get what he wants, his antecedents in the PDP as well as in the now-defunct All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP) has left no sensible person in doubt as to his ‘sail and sink with me’ style of administration.”

 

Gololo advised former governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Al-Makura, one of the aspirants to the position, to work with other stakeholders towards building a strong APC that would develop Nigerian.

 

He added that although Al-Makura is “a better option than Sheriff, the party would be stronger and more prosperous if piloted by a leader with a wide reach and a consolidated political capital across the country”.

 

Gololo urged Al-Makura to support ex-Adamawa State governor Murtala Nyako for the position, saying the Chief of Naval Staff had a wider reach across the country.

