Aviation

National Assembly begins review of Civil Aviation Acts

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Wole Shadare

 

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation has begun a process of amending the Civil Aviation Act 2006 with a three-day public hearing on the six Executive Bills brought to the National Assembly.

The Bills are seeking to amend certain aspects of the Acts establishing the six agencies being superintended by the Ministry of Aviation.

The agencies include: Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, (NAMA), Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, (NCAT) Zaria, Air Accident Investigation Bureau, (AIB) and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, (NIMET).

The Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji noted that aviation, as a dynamic industry, requires constant review of their enabling status to ensure that the country keeps to standard.

“I understand that the last review was done about 14 years ago (2006)and l can tell you that within this period a lot of changes has happened globally and this must have necessitated the proposed review from the Executive arm,” he said.

Nnaji appealed to the critical stakeholders and the members of the public especially the frequent air travellers/ aviation community to make time to either attend or send well-articulated memoranda that will guide the legislators in amending the Acts.

Such, according to him would engender robust debate and discussions that will at the end of the day prepare grounds for qualitative amendment Bills that will reposition the country’s air transport sector for a greater future.

He also appealed to the media partners to give the process effective coverage to stimulate public interest towards the amendment.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Aviation

Senate recommends four month travel ban for airport security violators

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Worried by the flagrant disobedience to laid down guidelines by some state governors, the Senate has called for blacklisting of VIPs, others who flout COVID-19 protocols from Nigerian airports The apex legislative body urged that any Nigerian who deliberately failed to all measures as directed should not be allowed entry into the any Nigerian airport […]
Aviation

Lagos chopper crash: Our AOC, airworthiness certificate, insurance valid – Quorum Aviation

Posted on Author Reporter

  *Wants media to refrain from conjectures, speculations Wole Shadare Quorum Aviation Limited, which Bell 206 helicopter crashed between two buildings in Ikeja en-route to Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos last Friday, has denounced insinuations and reports that it operated an airplane that was not airworthy. The airline, in a statement signed by its management and […]
Aviation

NCAA, NAMA issue NOTAM, circular for int’l flight resumption

Posted on Author Reporter

  *FAAN to open new China funded terminal at Lagos airport Wole Shadare To show that the country means business to ensure that international flights resume on September 5, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has issued the Notice To Airmen (NOTAM) for air traffic control clearance. The Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu said: […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: