National Assembly Commission appoints, redeploy staff

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), on Thursday, approved the appointments and redeployment of top Management Officers in the National Assembly. In statement dated March 3, 2022 and signed by the NASC Executive Chairman, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi, said: “The National Assembly Service Commission today approved the appointment and redeployment of some top Management officers in theNational Assembly bureaucracy. “Rising from its 549 meeting held on Wednesday, 2nd and Thursday 3rd March, 2022, the Commission announced the appointment of Barrister Chinedu F. Akubueze as the new Clerk of the Senate from his former position of Clerk, House of Representatives. “Others are Barrister Yahaya H. Danzariya, Acting Clerk (House of Representatives), Mr Fatai O. Jimoh, as Acting Deputy Clerk, Secretary, (Legal Services) and Engineer Bashir Aminu Yero, as Acting Secretary (Directorate of Estate and Works).

