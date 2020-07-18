National Assembly Commission names new Clerk, others

Following the directive of the National Assembly Service Commission to the clerk to National Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Sani- Omolori to proceed on retirement, it yesterday appointed Architect Amos Olatunde Ojo as acting clerk to the National Assembly. Ojo, was until his appointment the secretary in charge of procurement, estate and works. Also, appointed was Baba Yusuf Yabani as acting deputy clerk to the National Assembly and Dauda Ibrahim El-Ladan as clerk of the Senate. Mr. Patrick Giwa, who is due for retirement in November is to continue in his capacity as clerk of the House of Representatives pending his retirement, while Yusuf Asir Danbatta, was named as secretary of the National Assembly Service Commission.

The new appointments were contained in a circular signed by the executive chairman of the commission, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi titled: “National Assembly Service Commission approves the appointment of top management in the service.” It statement reads: “Pursuant to its mandate as provided in the National Assembly Service Act (as amended), section 6(b), which states appoint persons to act in the offices of clerk to the National Assembly,….the National Assembly Service Commission at an emergency meeting held today, Friday, 17th July, 2020 has approved the appointment of some senior management staff.”

Like this: Like Loading...