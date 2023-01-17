National Assembly delaying new revenue formula –RMAFC

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has blamed the National Assembly for the delay in making a new revenue formula. It said the National Assembly’s failure to finalise the constitutional amendments hindered the transmission of the reviewed revenue formula by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Executive Chairman, Mohammed Shehu stated this yesterday in Abuja at an interview with the media representatives on the side-lines of a conference organised by the Commission in collaboration with the 36 states, FCT and 774 local government councils.

The conference themed: ‘Tooling pro gramme’, was designed to enlighten officials of the states and local government councils on data generation and management. Asked why a new revenue formula had yet to be transmitted to the National Assembly for legislation and passage, the RMAFC chief said it had moved from the Commission’s domain.

He said: “The Commission has already done the practical revenue allocation formula, which is the sharing of revenue of the federation to states, local governments and the Federal Government. We have submitted our report in April 2022 to Mr. President. The president has stated that he is awaiting the outcome of the constitutional amendments as initiated by the National Assembly. After reviewing, he will now forward the new revenue formula to the National Assembly for enactment.

That has yet to happen.” Shehu noted that the 1999 Constitution empowers the commission to review, from time to time, the revenue allocation formulae and principles in operation to ensure conformity with changing realities, provided that any formula which has been accepted by an Act of the National Assembly shall remain in force for a period of not less than five years from the date of commencement of the Act.

He assured those connected to the federation revenue sharing that the Commission carried a fair and objective review of vertical revenue formula. He said Commission has equally commenced the process of reviewing the horizontal revenue allocation formula. The horizontal revenue allocation formula is the sharing of federation account revenue among states and local governments in line with the principles, factors and proxies stated in the constitution.

“Considering the above, the Commission deems it necessary to organise a programme to enlighten the officials of states and local governments on the electronic platform for data collection for the review of the current indices used in the horizontal allocation formula,” he said.

The Benue State Commissioner of Finance and Chairman of the Commissioners of Finance Forum, David Olufu urged states and councils to show uncommon interest in the vertical revenue formula.

He said: “The revenue formula is of important matter to us. We believe that some of the challenges bedevilling sub national government will be addressed with revenue allocation formula that is fair and reflective. “The Federal Government should get less allocation than the states because the sub-nationals have a lot to do.” He said states deserve more allocations because the majority of the projects reside in the subnational.

The Federal Commissioner and Chairman, Indices and Disbursement Committee of RMAFC, Dr Chris Akomas, explained that the sensitisation workshop is geared towards the review of the indices used for the horizontal sharing of revenue based on the formula template which has to do with the review of the proxies, factors and assigned weights.

Similarly, the President of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Honourable Kolade David Alabi, noted that the RMAFC should save the local governments from extinction. He said that more funds should be allocated to the local governments. “For fairness, local governments should be represented in Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC),” he said

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...