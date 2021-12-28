News Top Stories

National Assembly members bombed Electoral Bill with direct primaries –Sagay

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, has thrown his weight behind the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to withhold his assent to the Electoral Act (amendment) Bill passed by the National Assembly Specifically, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said the introduction of “direct primary” clause, amounted to throwing a “bomb” into the commendable bill.

The professor of law, who made the position in a telephone interview with New Telegraph, advised the parliamentarians to expunge the provision for direct primaries, assuring that the president will sign the contentious bill once that was done “This is what I find about Nigerians. They will have a head mentality. Everybody will have to go in one direction without thinking.

“This bill was mainly about updating our electoral system; bringing in electronics in updating results, and possibly towards a future of voting electronically. “That was the main thing, and of course…that new system for identifying voters, before you actually vote…those are very good. “And we were all looking up to it.

Then, in last minute, some people, who think they are very smart, who like to be clever, at the expense of the nation, just threw a bomb into it, saying there has to be direct primaries all over the country. “Suddenly, compulsorily direct primaries; whether it is suitable for the parties. No discretion anymore, saying ‘by force’, there has to be direct primaries,” Sagay said He noted that: “Whether we have capacity to conduct it, whether it will end in chaos, or not; just like that.

“Those are the people who caused the problem. “People in the Senate and House of Representatives, who decided to throw in that bomb in the last minute. “So, the President is absolutely right, and I support him in refusing to sign this bill, without a direct primary clause embedded in it.

“So, all they have to do is to remove it, and then, it will go through the process again, and then submit it back to the President, without that clause. And then, I’m sure he will sign it (the electoral act amendment bill)”. Asked if the National Assembly, as presently constituted, has the capacity to override the President’s veto, the professor of law, said: “There you go again, how does the issue of override… Is it for fun that you override? “You must have a good reason. You must have a reason for overriding. That is the point.

“They have no good reason; absolutely no good reason. “Because, what they want to include in it, will destroy the whole of that bill. “So, of course, every National Assembly; there is provision for overriding. “That issue does not arise at this stage. That is the point.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Bandits kill 52 in Zamfara, Kaduna attacks, burn houses

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d

Bandits in separate attacks killed 52 persons in Kaduna and Zamfara, injuring scores of persons while several houses were burnt and other losses incurred by the affected communities. Ten deaths were recorded in the invasion of Warkan Village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State while 42 were killed in five communities of […]
News

FG honours Tinubu, Fashola, names railway stations after them

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

…as Buhari commissions Lagos-Ibadan rail line Thursday The Federal Government has honoured two former governors of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola, by naming two railway stations along the Lagos-Ibadan railway line, which has been completed, after them. While the Federal Government named the Apapa Railway Station after Tinubu, the Agege Station was […]
News

Edo decides 2020: Ize-Iyamu votes, optimistic of victory  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Edo Governorship election cast his vote at Ugboko Ward 4, Unit 26, Orhionmwon Local Government Council of the state at about 9: 25 am. Ize-Iyamu joined the queue at his polling unit located at Iguododo Primary school at about 9:20am before casting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica