News Top Stories

National Assembly not under siege by DSS –Management

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The management of the National Assembly has denied reports indicating that the apex parliament is under siege by operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS). This was contained in a statement issued by the Director of Information, National Assembly, Emmanuel Rawlings Agada, in Abuja.

He said: “The attention of the National Assembly Management has been drawn to an unverified video trending on social media tweeted from the Twitter handle account of one @Chukwuebuka, alleging the siege of the National Assembly complex by officers of the Department of State Security (DSS).

“The reposted unverified video clips were reported incident that took place in 2018 at the main entrance gate leading into the National Assembly complex, which is presently under reconstruction and nearing completion for commissioning. “It is, therefore, intriguing to understand what motive this mischief marker set out to achieve with the repost, gauging the political mood of the country and the fourth coming general elections.”

The statement said: “Accordingly, the members of the National Assembly, Staff and the general public are to discountenance the said unverified malicious, mischievous and misleading reposted video as fake news in its entirety as the National Assembly members are currently on recess; and staff is not under any siege by the DSS. “The new Clerk of the National Assembly, Alh Sani Magaji Tambuwal and his management team are fully in charge, focused and determined to achieve their set goals in line with their core mandates to motivate the workforce to provide the expected support services to the National Assembly leadership/members, Federal Government and the general public. “The management equally wish to extend its extend appreciation and gratitude to the National Assembly leadership / members, top government officials, security agencies, and the general public, who through phone calls has shown concern and solidarity. “It is expected that the relevant security agencies should further investigate the user of the twitter handle account to forestall future abuse and spreading of misinformation into the media space, capable of creating panic, mischief and anxiety which could lead to break down of law and order as this repost may have be intended. “This press release is to clear doubts, concerns, and anxiety in the public domain that the National Assembly, the symbol of our hard-earned democracy, is not under siege by the DSS or any security agencies of government.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gemade, Aondoakaa’s names missing on Benue APC Guber Campaign Council list

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The crisis rocking the Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Thursday took a worrisome dimention as names of some of its members including Senator Barnabas Gemade and ex-Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Michael Kaase Aondoakaa (SAN) were conspicuously missing from the list of the campaign council members. […]
Top Stories

Obasanjo, Wike, Obi others meet in London

Posted on Author Reporter

    Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi and Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike as well as three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors held a strategic meeting in London, capital of the United Kingdom. The governors at the meeting were: Sam Ortom (Benue); Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia). The […]
News

Akande to Buhari: Nigerians blame you over self-inflicted woes

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The former interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande Thursday said that most Nigerians are fond of blaming President Muhammadu Buhari for their self-inflicted woes, saying citizens wrongfully accuse the president even when they know they are not fair. He said despite the fact that average Nigerians are aware that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica