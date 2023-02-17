National Assembly not under siege by DSS –Management

The management of the National Assembly has denied reports indicating that the apex parliament is under siege by operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS). This was contained in a statement issued by the Director of Information, National Assembly, Emmanuel Rawlings Agada, in Abuja.

He said: “The attention of the National Assembly Management has been drawn to an unverified video trending on social media tweeted from the Twitter handle account of one @Chukwuebuka, alleging the siege of the National Assembly complex by officers of the Department of State Security (DSS).

“The reposted unverified video clips were reported incident that took place in 2018 at the main entrance gate leading into the National Assembly complex, which is presently under reconstruction and nearing completion for commissioning. “It is, therefore, intriguing to understand what motive this mischief marker set out to achieve with the repost, gauging the political mood of the country and the fourth coming general elections.”

The statement said: “Accordingly, the members of the National Assembly, Staff and the general public are to discountenance the said unverified malicious, mischievous and misleading reposted video as fake news in its entirety as the National Assembly members are currently on recess; and staff is not under any siege by the DSS. “The new Clerk of the National Assembly, Alh Sani Magaji Tambuwal and his management team are fully in charge, focused and determined to achieve their set goals in line with their core mandates to motivate the workforce to provide the expected support services to the National Assembly leadership/members, Federal Government and the general public. “The management equally wish to extend its extend appreciation and gratitude to the National Assembly leadership / members, top government officials, security agencies, and the general public, who through phone calls has shown concern and solidarity. “It is expected that the relevant security agencies should further investigate the user of the twitter handle account to forestall future abuse and spreading of misinformation into the media space, capable of creating panic, mischief and anxiety which could lead to break down of law and order as this repost may have be intended. “This press release is to clear doubts, concerns, and anxiety in the public domain that the National Assembly, the symbol of our hard-earned democracy, is not under siege by the DSS or any security agencies of government.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...