National Assembly not under siege by DSS – Mgt

Philip Nyam, Abuja

The management of the National Assembly has denied reports indicating that the apex parliament is under siege by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

This was contained in a statement issued by the director of information, National Assembly, Emmanuel Rawlings Agada in Abuja on Thursday.

He said: “The attention of the National Assembly management,has been drawn to an unverified video trending on social media tweeted from the Twitter handle account of one @Chukwuebuka, alleging the siege of the National Assembly complex by officer’s of the Department of State Services (DSS).

“The reposted unverified video clips was a reported incident that took place in 2018 at the main entrance gate leading into the National Assembly complex, which is presently under reconstruction near it’s completion for Commissioning.

“It is therefore intriguing to understand what motive this mischief marker set out to achieve with the repost, gauging the political mood of the country and the fourth coming general elections.”

