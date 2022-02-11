News Top Stories

National Assembly rejects excuses for flight delays, cancellations

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The National Assembly has said it will no longer tolerate flight delays and cancellations by airlines. Chairmen, Senate and House of Representatives committees on Aviation, Senator Smart Adeyemi and Nnolim Nnaji, told journalists yesterday after inspecting facilities belonging to the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) the excuses for flight delays and cancellations were not genuine. The duo said the National Assembly would meet with the airlines, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and other stakeholders to prevent the “dangerous” trend in the aviation industry. “We are inviting all the airlines, the Director- General of NCAA, service providers and stakeholders.

We are going to look at the civil aviation Act with a view to doing something about it urgently,” Adeyemi said. He slammed carriers for hiding under “bad weather and operational” to cause travellers hardship and pain. The Kogi State legislator said in the event of a delay, the airlines do not show remorse by providing refreshments to their customers to ameliorate their pain.

He said the committee would visit all the airports for a first-hand view of the decrepit state of some of the aerodromes and how they can make budgetary allocations to tackle the problem. Nnaji, who echoed Adeyemi’s views, admitted that incessant flight delays as experienced have ruined many businesses. He said: “We cannot take it again. “We will invite airline operators under their umbrella body, Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON). This is really affecting the whole country.” Nnaji, who expressed sadness over the death of an air traffic controller that slumped and died on duty last year in Abuja, called for the provision of defibrillators in the airports. Adeyemi promised to hasten the passage of the AIB Intermodal Bill at the National Assembly.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Assets declaration: Petition against me frivolous – Dickson

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

Former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Seriake Dickson, has described as “frivolous” a petition against him, alleging diversion of N17.5 billion flood funds in 2012. Dickson made this known in a statement in Abuja while reacting to his invitation on Tuesday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), […]
News

Edo Guber: Obaseki’ll pay for his treachery – Ganduje

Posted on Author Reporter

… Says Wike would be kept isolation Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Committee in Edo State, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje has said the Governor of Edo State and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Mr. Godwin Obaseki will pay for his treachery. Ganduje, who is also the Governor […]
News

Akeredolu pardons 26 inmates on death row, 18 others

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has granted state pardon to 26 condemned inmates on death row across the various Correctional Centres in the state. The 26 inmates who were awaiting execution had their convictions commuted to life imprisonment. Also, 18 others serving various jails terms in the state were also beneficiaries of the governor’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica