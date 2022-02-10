News

National Assembly rejects excuses for flight delays, cancellations

…meets with airlines, NCAA, others

The National Assembly has said it will no longer tolerate flight delays and cancellations by airlines.

Chairmen, Senate and House of Representatives committees on Aviation, Senator Smart Adeyemi and Nnolim Nnaji, told journalists Thursday after inspecting facilities belonging to the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) the excuses for flight delays and cancellations were not genuine.

The duo said the National Assembly would meet with the airlines, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and other stakeholders to prevent the “dangerous” trend in the aviation industry.

“We are inviting all the airlines, the Director-General of NCAA, service providers and stakeholders. We are going to look at the civil aviation Act with a view to doing something about it urgently,” Adeyemi said.

He slammed carriers for hiding under “bad weather and operational” to cause travellers hardship and pain.

The Kogi State legislator said in the event of a delay, the airlines do not show remorse by providing refreshments to their customers to ameliorate their pain.

He said the committee would visit all the airports for a first-hand view of the decrepit state of some of the aerodromes and how they can make budgetary allocations to tackle the problem.

Nnaji, who echoed Adeyemi’s views, admitted that incessant flight delays as experienced have ruined many businesses.

He said: “We cannot take it again.

“We will invite airline operators under their umbrella body, Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON). This is really affecting the whole country.”

Nnaji, who expressed sadness over the death of an air traffic controller that slumped and died on duty last year in Abuja, called for the provision of defibrillators in the airports.

Adeyemi promised to hasten the passage of the AIB Intermodal Bill at the National Assembly.

 

