National Assembly shifts resumption date to Sept. 29

Lawmakers in the National Assembly will no longer reconvene next week as their resumption has been postponed. Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr. Amos Olatunde Ojo, who announced this in a special announcement on Saturday, said the parliament will reopened on September, 29.

 

The announcement read: “This is to inform all distinguished Senators and Honourable members of the National Assembly that the resumption of plenary sessions earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 15th September, 2020 is hereby rescheduled for Tuesday, 29th September, 2020.

 

“We regret any inconvenience caused by this change of date” No reason was, however, given for the shift in resumption date. It will be recalled that both chambers had proceeded on their annual recess on July 23.

