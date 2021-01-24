News

National Assembly shifts resumption to Feb 9

Philip Nyam Abuja The National Assembly has postponed the resumption of Senators and members of the House of Representatives till February 9.

 

The lawmakers were due to reconvene from the Christmas and New Year holidays on Tuesday, January 26.

 

 

A statement from the Clerk to the National Assembly, Arc. Amos Olatunde Ojo on Saturday said: “This is to inform all distinguished   Senators and Honourable members of the National Assembly that the plenary earlier scheduled for Tuesday, January 2021 is hereby rescheduled for Tuesday, 9th February, 2021.

 

“This postponement is to enable members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party participate in the registration and revalidation of its membership, scheduled to commence on Monday, 25th January, 2021. “All inconveniences caused by this change of date are regretted.”

