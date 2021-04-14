News

National Assembly staff protest over unpaid wages

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

National Assembly workers under the auspices of Concerned National Assembly Legislative Aides (CNALA) yesterday protested over unpaid salaries and allowances by the Assembly, accusing the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Amos Ojo, of failing to implement the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS). This was as the House of Representatives yesterday adjourned plenary for one week in honour of two lawmakers who died during this year’s Easter break. The deceased lawmakers were Hon. Haruna Maitala, from Plateau state who died in an accident and Hon. Sulaiman Aliyu Lere, from Kaduna State, who died from a brief illness. While announcing the adjournment, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, said the two lawmakers were hardworking, dedicated and honest politicians, who died when their services were most needed.

The House will reconvene in plenary on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 Meanwhile, the National Assembly workers, who besieged the lobby of the complex yesterday, lamented that since 2019, the National Assembly management had refused to implement minimum wage and pay up their duty tour allowances (DTA) as well as fail to improve on their condition of service and training.

The protesting workers who accosted Speaker Gbajabiamila on his way to the chambers, appealed to him to prevail on the CNA to meet up their demands. Spokesman for the protesters, Zebis Prince, said the management under the leadership of CNA Ojo, had deliberately refused to listen to them and do the needful. The workers’ demands were officially presented to the speaker by the Chairman of NASSLAF, Salisu Zuru. While responding, Gbajabiamila said it was ‘inexcusable’ not to pay workers their allowances since 2019.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Digital television rollout to stimulate local content –Minister

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

As the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) prepares to roll out digital television in Lagos, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, yesterday said the Digital Switch Over (DSO) will stimulate local content and empower platform owners.   He also said the project would create jobs for Nigerian youths. Speaking at a stakeholders’ engagement in Lagos […]
News Top Stories

New political force emerges

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

…vows to rescue Nigeria from lacklustre political elite Agbakoba, Na’Abba, Utomi, Ezekwesili, Falana, 34 others coalesce Some eminent Nigerians under the aegis of Pan Nigerian Consultative Political Front have formed an alliance to rescue the country from what they described as “exploitative grip of a lacklustre leadership.” They include former Speaker of the House of […]
News

South Africa advises Nigeria on defection by politicians

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Thamsanqa Dennis Mseleku, has advocated for a solution to the nation’s frequent defection of politicians from one political party to another. Mseleku, who spoke when he visited the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, said South Africa was experiencing such problems until it […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica