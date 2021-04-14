National Assembly staff protest over unpaid wages

National Assembly workers under the auspices of Concerned National Assembly Legislative Aides (CNALA) yesterday protested over unpaid salaries and allowances by the Assembly, accusing the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Amos Ojo, of failing to implement the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS). This was as the House of Representatives yesterday adjourned plenary for one week in honour of two lawmakers who died during this year’s Easter break. The deceased lawmakers were Hon. Haruna Maitala, from Plateau state who died in an accident and Hon. Sulaiman Aliyu Lere, from Kaduna State, who died from a brief illness. While announcing the adjournment, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, said the two lawmakers were hardworking, dedicated and honest politicians, who died when their services were most needed.

The House will reconvene in plenary on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 Meanwhile, the National Assembly workers, who besieged the lobby of the complex yesterday, lamented that since 2019, the National Assembly management had refused to implement minimum wage and pay up their duty tour allowances (DTA) as well as fail to improve on their condition of service and training.

The protesting workers who accosted Speaker Gbajabiamila on his way to the chambers, appealed to him to prevail on the CNA to meet up their demands. Spokesman for the protesters, Zebis Prince, said the management under the leadership of CNA Ojo, had deliberately refused to listen to them and do the needful. The workers’ demands were officially presented to the speaker by the Chairman of NASSLAF, Salisu Zuru. While responding, Gbajabiamila said it was ‘inexcusable’ not to pay workers their allowances since 2019.

