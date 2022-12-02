National Assembly tasked on legislations against exam malpractice

The National Assembly has been challenged on the need to come up with legislations that would appropriately sanction culprits of examination malpractice in the school system, as doing so would nip such in the bud and deal with the rising case of the menace in the country. The call was made yesterday by education stakeholders during a one-day National Assembly and National Examination Council (NECO) Sensitisation Workshop on Examination Malpractice, which was held in Lagos.

The theme of the workshop is; “The Role of Education Stakeholders in Tackling Examination Malpractice in Nigeria.” The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Education, Basic and Secondary, Prof Julius Ihonvbere, who described examination malpractice as a comprehensive national problem, however, traced the trend to lack of quality teachers, poor teaching and learning environment, shortage of infrastructure in schools, poor teachers’ remuneration, among many other factors.

