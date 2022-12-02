News

National Assembly tasked on legislations against exam malpractice

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

The National Assembly has been challenged on the need to come up with legislations that would appropriately sanction culprits of examination malpractice in the school system, as doing so would nip such in the bud and deal with the rising case of the menace in the country. The call was made yesterday by education stakeholders during a one-day National Assembly and National Examination Council (NECO) Sensitisation Workshop on Examination Malpractice, which was held in Lagos.

The theme of the workshop is; “The Role of Education Stakeholders in Tackling Examination Malpractice in Nigeria.” The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Education, Basic and Secondary, Prof Julius Ihonvbere, who described examination malpractice as a comprehensive national problem, however, traced the trend to lack of quality teachers, poor teaching and learning environment, shortage of infrastructure in schools, poor teachers’ remuneration, among many other factors.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kalu commends journalists as NUJ re-elects Isiguzo as President

Posted on Author Our Reporters

News (pix: ISIGUZO) Former Governor of Abia state and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the re-elected President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Chris Isiguzo on his victory at the 7th Triennial Delegates conference of the media body held in Umuahia, Abia State. Applauding members of the professional […]
News

NCC dismisses report on IMEI no. submission

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) dismissed the viral message suggesting that it has mandated telecommunications subscribers to submit their International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) Number, as falsehood. A statement signed by Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, Director, and Public Affairs of NCC on Friday, said Nigerians should discard such messages, saying it has never given such directives. […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: FG accessing $30m World Bank loan for vaccine plant, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye AbujA

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the country cannot afford not to have her own production facilities considering the slow pace of COVID-19 vaccination. This came as he disclosed that the Federal Government was in talks with World Bank and other lenders to access $30 million to finance a vaccine plant.   Osinbajo said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica