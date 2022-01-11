News

National Assembly workers protest unpaid salaries

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA Comment(0)

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), yesterday staged a protest and commenced picketing of the National Assembly complex over unpaid salaries and allowances. The association on Thursday threatened  to go on strike to press home their demands should the management fail to comply with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with them Wielding different inscriptions, the staff on their numbers marched round the lobby singing and chanting labour songs. Some of the inscriptions read: “Pay us our MoU”; “CONLESS conditions of service must be paid”; “No circular supercedes Acts of National Assembly”; and “National Minimum Wage Act 2019 is law commencing from 9th April 2019 and not 1st January 2020.” Following the threat issued by PASAN on Thursday, the management met with the association on Saturday, but no consensus was reached.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Pastor Schugger gives kudos to Lagos State

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The President of Grace Revolution International Ministry, Pastor Schugger Ezenwa Onyeukwu, has commended the Lagos State government for lifting the ban on churches and worship centres in the state.   Speaking to journalists after last Sunday’s service, the cleric said he is delighted that the government has actually done the right thing by opening the […]
News

Ugwuanyi will not be distracted by Fani-Kayode’s claim

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

It’s laughable – Ayade Enugu state government yesterday said it did not want to be distracted by claims that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi was planning to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the All Progressives Congress (APC). While reacting to claims by former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani Kayode that he was discussing with […]
News Top Stories

2023: Disquiet in PDP over Atiku’s continuous stay in Dubai

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

…leaders, associates irked by ex-VP’s ‘abandonment ’ of party to govs He has lost touch with those who crowned him for the 2019 poll –Aduwo An intractable vexation is building up in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against former Vice-President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, over his continuous domicile in Dubai, the United Arab Emirate (UAE) with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica