National Assembly workers protest unpaid salaries

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), yesterday staged a protest and commenced picketing of the National Assembly complex over unpaid salaries and allowances. The association on Thursday threatened to go on strike to press home their demands should the management fail to comply with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with them Wielding different inscriptions, the staff on their numbers marched round the lobby singing and chanting labour songs. Some of the inscriptions read: “Pay us our MoU”; “CONLESS conditions of service must be paid”; “No circular supercedes Acts of National Assembly”; and “National Minimum Wage Act 2019 is law commencing from 9th April 2019 and not 1st January 2020.” Following the threat issued by PASAN on Thursday, the management met with the association on Saturday, but no consensus was reached.
