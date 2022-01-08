National Assembly’s power of appropriation must not be misused – Sen. Urhoghide

The Senator representing Edo South Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Matthew Urhoghide, has cautioned that, although the National Assembly has powers to tinker with the country’s annual budget estimates, such powers must not be misused by the lawmakers.

Urhoghide declared this position while reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s observation while signing the 2022 budget into law, that the National Assembly smuggled projects worth N37 billion into the document. The Senator, who had earlier declined comment on the issue, said that the parliamentarians would critically examine the issues raised by President Buhari when the National Assembly resumed plenary in the next two weeks. According to him, the National Assembly would be looking into the issues with a view to ascertaining whether or not such insertions were made into the Appropriation Bill as noted by President Buhari.

He also pointed out that, apart from determining the authenticity of the president’s observations, the apex legislative assembly would further be looking into the relevance of the projects allegedly smuggled into the budget. Urhoghide, who is the chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, insisted that monies allocated in the nation’s Appropriation Bill must be properly utilised to the benefit of the greatest number of the population. His words: “I will prefer not to speak on this matter. There is a spokesman of the Senate that has already spoken, and I don’t want to be out of tune. I will align myself with whatever is the position of the Senate.

But I don’t really know because I don’t have the facts. “So, it is when we resume that we will know why the president made that statement. I cannot say yes or no on the issue you raised. Whether we have the power to tinker with the budget as the National Assembly is not the issue. “If it is true that the National Assembly injected new projects worth N37 billion as you said in your question, the critical issue to know and address is, are the projects of significance or importance to Nigerians, and why were they added to the budget by the lawmakers.

But I don’t know the totality of it yet; so I cannot make sufficient comment on it until we see all those things that he complained about. “We have the power of appropriation but the power of appropriation must not be misused too. We have the power of appropriation; there is no doubt about that. But you cannot put buy stones, buy stones buy stones all over the budget, and you say that it is because you have the power, you want to use the money and buy stone. The money has to be properly utilised. That is what I am saying.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...