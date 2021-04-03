National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies pledges to promote African tourism trade

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), which is the umbrella body for registered travel agents in the country, has pledged its commitment to promoting intra – Africa tourism trade in furtherance of the projected 3.4 trillion dollars Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rated Africa Continental Free Trade Area ( AFCFTA) Initiative. This, it hopes to achieve through partnership with airlines and other stakeholders in the value chain of tourism trade in Africa.

This campaign was kicked off recently with a visit to four African airlines, namely; Kenya Airways, Egypt Air, Ethiopian Airlines and Rwanda Air. According to the President of NANTA, Mrs. Susan Akporaiye, AFCFTA platform presents a refreshing opportunity for operators in tourism and aviation, with particular reference to African airlines, to be at the forefront of a coordinated partnership to exploit and boost African trade, create travel and tourism jobs as well as improve competitiveness of the unique African culture, indigenous craft and tourism to the global community.

Akporiaye made this known during the unfolding of NANTA’s “Africa to Africa Tourism Promotion Campaign” to the management of the four major African airlines at different meetings in Lagos. She stated that with the advent of the African Union passport by Africa Union (AU) and NANTA driving the tourism and culture content initiative in collaboration with the airlines that will enhance the promotion and marketing of African tourism economy. Speaking during a visit to Kenya Airways management, she called for a detailed and focal attention on Kenyan tourism within the AFCFTA agenda, with NANTA’s members pushing the frontiers of its marketing and promotion.

Akporiaye added that the airline through collaboration with her association could drive the vision to create jobs across Africa through intra – continental tourism initiatives. While on his part, the Country Manager of Kenya Airways, Hafis Balogun, commended NANTA’s initiative, noting that the airline will partner with the association to give different holiday experiences to Nigerians and Africans interested in visiting Kenya. He disclosed that Kenya Holidays will in due course roll out specific tourism products that NANTA will be the driving force of.

‘‘We have taken note of the desire to rebrand and drive the Kenya Holidays and with your deserving collaboration, Kenya tourism would rebound fast.’’ At the Victoria Island office of Ethiopian Airlines, Akporiaye reiterated the need for African tourism rebirth while charging the management of the airline to facilitate the promotion of Ethiopian religious tourism and its agricultural offerings.

The General Manager, Nigeria of the airline, Shimeles Arage, noted that Ethiopian Airlines has been in the forefront of African connectivity and integration, stating that the airline hauled across the world and Africa, COVID – 19 pandemic medical response equipment and other cargos which helped African businesses in particular, to remain afloat at the height of the pandemic. ‘‘We shall collaborate with NANTA on this laudable campaign and would do the needful in truly letting Africans and Nigerians know more about Ethiopian tourism which I must admit we have not given the true focal attention,’’ said Arage while adding that Nigerians would be amazed at the religious tourism offerings of northern Ethiopia which harbours the Ark of the covenant and other relics.

While at Rwanda Airline, where Akporiaye and her team were received by the airline’s country manager, Muhamud Wayiga, she reiterated the message of her campaign while soliciting the partnership of the airline in this direction. Wayiga in his remark described the initiative as a laudable one, pledging the commitment of his airline to the project.

The team was received at Egypt Air by the management team led by its General Manager, Muharram Abdel Rahman, Financial Controller, Ayman Mohamed Hassan and Ahmed Rasaq, chief accountant. Akporiaye disclosed to her host that Egypt Air has the history and capacity to be at the forefront of NANTA’s drive to promote African tourism trade.

Rahman noted that the airline is determined to put its strength and experience behind NANTA’s campaign. He disclosed that Egypt Air can collaborate in areas of training, medical tourism, logistics, security and safety. To this end, he pledged that meeting among NANTA, the Egyptian ambassador to Nigeria and Egypt Holiday outfit will be facilitated by the management of the airline as top priority.

