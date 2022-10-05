Sports

National award for Ladipo long overdue – Ikpea

The National Chairman of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Rev. Samuel Ikpea, has called on the Federal Government to confer a National Honour on the President General of the club, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo.

 

According to Ikpea, a national honour for Dr. Ladipo is long overdue, especially after about three nominations in the past plus a presidential pronouncement.

 

The National Chairman noted that the Supporters Club has made a big impact on the global stage under Ladipo’s watch and he deserves to be honoured. Ikpea said: “Our great club has made an impact on the world stage, especially at USA ’94 when we were voted the best in the world.

 

“We have branches all over the world with Dr. Ladipo coordinating to boost national image with our special entertainment which motivates our players and fans.

 

“I am aware of nomination by sports minister Sani Ndanusa in 2009, House of Reps also did in 2010 and National SWAN in 2013. “Ikpea added that the most amazing one was the pronouncement by President Goodluck Jonathan also in 2013 but nothing was done.

 

“Sports sector deserves better attention because that is the only unifying factor in a nation faced with various challenges,” he added.

 

The National Honours will be conferred on over 400 Nigerians on October 11 in Abuja with the late Rashidi Yekini as the only one expected to bag the posthumous Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) award.

 

