National Award: Group flays ill-treatment of A’Ibom indigenes

A socio-political group, Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance, has condemned the last minute withdrawal of names of two prominent sons of the state from the recent national honours award by the Federal Government. In a statement yesterday in Uyo, the group expressed sadness over the removal of the names of Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum, Senator Bassey Akpan and the Sole Administrator of NDDC, Mr Effiong Akwa, hours to the national award ceremonies presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the statement signed by Barr Stephen Abia and Mr Imoh Etimudo, Chairman and Secretary respectively, the group which claimed Akpan may have been dropped by the Federal Government on the premise that he is indicted and is being prosecuted in a corruption case by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) described his removal as unacceptable to Akwa Ibom people.

“Granted that the man is involved in an alleged corruption case and other issues bothering on graft, is it not established that in law one is not guilty until so presumed by the court? “Does the Federal Government say that Senator Bassey Albert is the only Nigerian with alleged corruption baggage whether in court who was nominated for the honour? Or is he being treated especially because he is an Akwa Ibom son?”

 

