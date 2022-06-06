National carrier gets Air Transport Licence today

The quest for Nigeria to float a new national airline, Nigeria Air received a boost as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) will today present the airline with Air Transport Licence (ATL) to the interim management of the airline at the headquarters of the aviation regulatory body in Abuja. This was made known on the Instagram handle of the Ministry of Aviation @fmaviationng which reads: “The @ NigerianCAA will on Monday, June 6th, 2022 present the Air Transport License (ATL) to the interim management of the #NigeriaAir, Nigeria’s national carrier at the NCAA’s Corporate headquarters, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja”. The Air Transport License (ATL) is issued as authorisation to airlines to provide scheduled and non-scheduled services. It is one of the licenses received by airlines before they can commence operation just as they await the all-important Air Operator Certificate (AOC) that fully guarantees them the right to begin air services. Nigeria Air Limited, the country’s proposed national carrier had in April 2022 applied to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for a licence to operate scheduled and non-scheduled passenger and cargo services. The company said this in a public notice as part of the requirements for granting an Air Operating Licence. The notice stated that any person or organisation with objection should make it known before 28 days expire. “This is to inform the general public that Messrs Nigeria Air Limited has applied to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for the grant of an Air Transport License (ATL) to operate scheduled and non-scheduled passenger and cargo services within and outside Nigeria,” the notice reads. Any person or organisation that has an objection or representation with regards to this application should do so within 28 days from the date of this application. The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had rekindled hope that the country would indeed set up a national carrier in the third quarter of 2022; at a time many Nigerians are beginning to lose hope in the project. Sirika has disclosed that Nigeria is setting up a national carrier because the Federal Government is totally committed to the private sector, adding that Nigeria is a candidate for the best country to provide airline business because the people travel. The minister made the disclosure at the World Government Summit (WGS) In Dubai, UAE in March 2022, while discussing the future of global aviation, in a panel moderated by CNN’s Richard Quest. This comes after the Aviation Ministry revealed it has applied for an NCAA Air Transport license grant for Nigeria Air Limited. Nigeria Air which is billed to commence operation later this year would be privatesector driven as the Federal Government would only have a five percent stake. The minister said members of the public would have a 95 percent stake in the national carrier with the core investor holding 49 per cent equity.
