National carrier to commence operations in December -FG

The Federal Government Tuesday assured Nigerians that the country’s national carrier, Nigeria Air, would commence operations in December this year.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, gave the assurance, during an interactive session with the Senate Committee on Aviation, heads of agencies in the sector and domestic airline operators on the trending issues on national carrier.

Sirika noted that Nigeria Air, when set up, would compete with other existing airlines within the country as well as other international airlines across the world.

Addressing the apprehension of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), he pointed out that the intention of the government to establish a national carrier was not to kill the domestic airlines but to help promote all businesses, to be able to provide the needed services and employment for Nigerians.

His words: “Well, as to what is the status of Nigeria Air, Nigeria Air is a company that is registered and known to the laws of Nigeria which will become by the God’s grace the much awaited airline. It is going to happen by the grace of God between now and December of this year. It will fly and also compete fairly with all of those existing airlines.

“The intent is not to kill any business. The intent is to help to promote all businesses to be able to provide the needed service and employ our people. This is the intent and the more the merrier. The more that you have people doing businesses, then the one that does it better will take the advantage and they give more service and the people get served better.

“And the fact that it is going to be a robust airline that is going to be established, that is going to have connections all over the world, it only means that the market of Nigeria which is about 200 million people will begin to be the benefit of Nigerians, not to the benefit of British Airways, Lufthansa and Emirates airlines of this world that are coming to take the money of Nigeria away. So, the intent is noble. The idea is a very good one. Whether it will be established by the grace of God, it will be established and it will be for the people.”

In her comment, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Biodun Olujimi, said that the essence of the parley was for the minister to clear the air on the concerns raised by members of the Airlines Operators of Nigeria.

