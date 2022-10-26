Aviation

National carrier to commence operations in December -FG

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government Tuesday assured Nigerians that the country’s national carrier, Nigeria Air, would commence operations in December this year.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, gave the assurance, during an interactive session with the Senate Committee on Aviation, heads of agencies in the sector and domestic airline operators on the trending issues on national carrier.

Sirika noted that Nigeria Air, when set up, would compete with other existing airlines within the country as well as other international airlines across the world.

Addressing the apprehension of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), he pointed out that the intention of the government to establish a national carrier was not to kill the domestic airlines but to help promote all businesses, to be able to provide the needed services and employment for Nigerians.

His words: “Well, as to what is the status of Nigeria Air, Nigeria Air is a company that is registered and known to the laws of Nigeria which will become by the God’s grace the much awaited airline. It is going to happen by the grace of God between now and December of this year. It will fly and also compete fairly with all of those existing airlines.

“The intent is not to kill any business. The intent is to help to promote all businesses to be able to provide the needed service and employ our people. This is the intent and the more the merrier. The more that you have people doing businesses, then the one that does it better will take the advantage and they give more service and the people get served better.

“And the fact that it is going to be a robust airline that is going to be established, that is going to have connections all over the world, it only means that the market of Nigeria which is about 200 million people will begin to be the benefit of Nigerians, not to the benefit of British Airways, Lufthansa and Emirates airlines of this world that are coming to take the money of Nigeria away. So, the intent is noble. The idea is a very good one. Whether it will be established by the grace of God, it will be established and it will be for the people.”

In her comment, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Biodun Olujimi, said that the essence of the parley was for the minister to clear the air on the concerns raised by members of the Airlines Operators of Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Aviation

Boeing 737 cargo plane makes emergency landing in ocean

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Boeing 737 cargo plane with two people on board has been forced to make an emergency landing in the ocean off Hawaii. The pilots of the Transair Flight 810 had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they had to land in the sea, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) […]
Aviation

$1.36m, N50m debt: Emirates Airlines seeks stay of execution

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Muslim Hassan of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on February 22 rule on a motion by Emirates Airlines seeking a stay of execution of the $1.623 million and N50 million judgement debt owed to a businessman, Orji Prince Ikem. The judge fixed the date on Wednesday after the airline’s lawyer, Prof. Awa […]
Aviation

COVID-19 travel rules: Foreign airlines risk $3,500 fine, suspension, others

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wole Shadare The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a stern warning to foreign airlines operating into Nigeria from the UK and South Africa that failure to adhere strictly to the new travel rules will attract penalties. The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 over the weekend issued new travel rules for passengers on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica