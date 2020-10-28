National carrier tops FG’s 2021 aviation plans – Sirika

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, yesterday, unveiled Federal Government’s roadmap for the aviation sector in 2021, noting that the plan for national carrier was its topmost priority.

This was as the Senate Committee on Aviation frowned at the current state of disrepair of Ilorin, Minna and Makurdi airports. Unveiling the aviation roadmap to the Senate Committee on Aviation during the 2021 budget defence session at the National Assembly, Sirika said that the roadmap to be implemented through public private partnership (PPP) had establish ment of National Carrier as top priority. He said: “In 2021, the sum of N78.960 billion is being proposed for capital expenditure at the headquarters in the aviation ministry and the emphasis will focus on the implementation of the Aviation Roadmap by Mr. President.

“The roadmap would be implemented through PPP, topmost of which will be the Establishment of national carrier.” Other projects to be executed as spelt out in the roadmap, according to him, are establishment of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRC) facility, Development of Agro-Allied Cargo Infrastructure, Establishment of Aviation Leasing Company, Search and Rescue Unit and Establishment of Aerospace University with the support of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). On the national carrier, the minister stressed that all required agreements and arrangements with other partners had been worked out, saying that the plan would be actualised in 2021.

“This government, right from inception in 2015, has been planning and strategizing on how to resuscitate national carrier for Nigeria as far as global air transportation is concerned, the plan, going by what is on the ground now, will be actualised next year through the PPP arrangement,” he said. The minister added that aviation was the fastest growing sector of the Nigerian economy despite the setback suffered from COVID-19.

He pointed out that 10 new airports were being built in the country in states of Benue, Ekiti, Nasarawa and Yobe, among others, apart from other ones taken over by the Federal Government in Gombe, Kebbi, Dutse and Zuru. He, however, said that safely and security were more of important issues to them in the aviation sector than establishment of new airports.

“Safety and security issues first before any other thing in the aviation sector, the reason why efforts are being made to put some of the airports with issues of failing infrastructure in good shape. “In the light of this, airports such as Minna, Ilorin, Makurdi etc., complained of are being attended to,” the minister said. The Chairman of the Committee, Smart Adeyemi (APC Kogi West), requested the minister to ensure the upgrade of the Ajaokuta Airstrip and establishment of Lokoja Airport.

