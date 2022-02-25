National Chair: Sen. Musa unveils blueprint for repositioning APC

The campaign organization of a frontline chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Mohammed Sani Musa has welcomed the new date announced by the APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) for the conduct of the zonal and national convention of the party.

The senator has also unveiled strategies he will adopt to reposition the ruling party, if elected at the March 26 National Convention. According to the organisation, Musa, who represents Niger East Senatorial District, has been engaging and networking with party stakeholders across the country, “and they have already given his ambition a green light.” In a statement, the Musa Campaign Organisation commended President Muhammadu Buhari for not taking sides with any of the aspirants and for his insistence on the use of consensus in the election of national officers during the convention, adding: “By this pronouncement, Mr President has upheld the foundation of the All Progressives Congress’ constitution of participative democracy, consensus-oriented, equity and inclusiveness.”

“The consensus process has since been adopted to elect national officers and members of the executive and National Working Committee of the APC in 2014 and in 2018 respectively. This procedure has helped the party in aggregating interests; ensuring the input of every participant is carefully considered, and there is a good-faith effort to address all legitimate concerns.”

The CECPC had on Monday postponed the party’s national convention for one month, from February 26 to March 26. According to a blueprint from Senator Musa’s Strategic Drive Committee, sighted by our correspondent, the lawmaker intends to introduce for the party a positive feature plan to be known as “APC Constituent Relationship Management Solution.”

The plan, it was learnt, is a far-reaching tool to solve the numerous challenges the party is facing or may face in the days ahead. “It is a unique and costeffective means with features ranging from conflict resolutions to management of constituents, supporters, volunteers, workers, members, voters and constituencies.”

The document noted that Musa’s approach will be to genuinely empower APC workforce and build a strong network between the party and constituents in accordance with the party constitution and all laid down guidelines. If elected, the senator intends to introduce the use of modern technology to raise finances for the party and showcase all APC development works and achievements from National, Zonal, State, LGA and all constituencies. The blueprint also expressed plans to initiate and manage national, zonal and states websites under one roof and also rebrand the APC to a world class political institution in line with international best practices.

He also intends to facilitate the implementations of the features of the constituency management tools in the management of rallies, protests, door-to-door campaign, while also creating a comprehensive national website for the APC, featuring all developmental efforts of the party at national, zonal, states and microsites for consistency with party branding and provision to post content in the regional (Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba, etc.) languages. Other features spelt out in the document will include fund-raising and finance management; constituency projects development management; election campaign, using a robust communication tool that supports the use of emails, SMS, and an integrated social media (Facebook, Twitter, Google+, etc., ) stats and contents usage by constituents as part of Senator Musa’s plans for the re-modelling of the APC.

