National chairman doesn’t stop South from presidency –Nwodo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo has stated that if by any chance the Southern part of Nigeria produces the national chairman of the Party, it does not foreclose the chances of the region still producing the president of Nigeria in 2023. Nwodo while reacting to questions from Saturday Telegraph in Enugu, yesterday, said that if the par-ty finally decides to zone presidential ticket of the party to the South, whoever becomes the national chairman will simply reign so that the position can go to the North.

He said that the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led zoning committee was only mandated to zone party offices and not political offices like president or vice presidential positions. “Some have been feeling that they have not been chairman, and they want to be chairman. And most of them are from South West, just like those of us from South East are saying that we have not been president and we want to be President.

We are still waiting for the zoning committee to come out with how they react to these pressures. “… And most people in the party really believe that we should not zone the presidency, everybody who is interested should run and the best candidate wins, that is a popular feeling in the party or let’s see where the APC is going before we zone. “So that does not foreclose anything; if we get the chairman from the South West and then we get a president from South West, for instance, the chairman will have to resign so that it will go to the North,” he said.

Our Reporters

