National competitiveness in global economy promising with NASENI –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that national competitiveness in the global economy has become promising with the activities of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI). The President, who declared that the agency would be one of the pivotal legacies his administration would bequeath to the next government in 2023, said this yesterday in Abuja during the commissioning of the President Muhammadu Buhari Technology and Innovation Complex at NASENI Headquarters, Idu Industrial Zone.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari added that the Agency, under his administration, was being repositioned to become a technology and innovation hub for national development. “This is one pivotal legacy of this administration. With this complex and the available facilities, the future of our national competitiveness among global economies is promising. We are sure that these advanced Science and Engineering Core facilities will assist our nation in the attainment of African Union’s 2063 Agenda and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, 2030,” he said.

Decrying NASENI’s inability to attain her full potential over the years, the President assured of his administration’s determination to reverse the trend. “NASENI has a long history of establishment and has been in existence for over 30 years now, but the agency has been facing so many challenges that were militating against the realisation of her full potential in line with the Act that established the Agency,” he said. Impressed with the great strides the Agency has made under this administration, President Buhari declared: “NASENI is now domesticating foreign technologies and product development through backward integration,” adding that “the recent attraction of 250 Czeck Koruna or $10.5 million research and development grant to Nigeria is evidence that our transformation is achieving results in building competitive Agency.”

He continued: “NASENI, under my watch as the Chairman of the Governing Council, has lived up to its expectations and has performed well. “The Agency has invented useful and historic intelligence and defence-related equipment and devices and has engineered, in collaboration with reputable organisations, Armoured Personnel Carrier with advanced features and Mine Resistant Ambush Protected APCs, among others.” Buhari also expressed delight that NASENI was advancing the Agricultural Self Sufficiency, Energy, Power and Home Grown Technology Programmes of his administration through its fabrication of machinery, equipment and devices. Buhari also lauded the Executive Vice Chairman of NASENI, Engr. Prof. Mohammad Sani Haruna for his exemplary leadership, dynamism and foresight in advancing the cause of the Agency. “I commend you and direct the conferment of Excellence Service Award on you and a National Honour of Officer of the Order of Niger of the Federal Republic which is to be conferred on you at the last Federal Executive Council of December 2022,” he said.

In his remarks, the Executive Vice Chairman, acknowledged the President’s commitment to the deployment of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) to the centre stage of Nigeria’s socioeconomic activities, noting that it was the first time a Nigerian President was visiting the Agency. The goodwill message from the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan was delivered by Senator Uche Ekwunife, Chairman, Senate Committee on Science and Technology, while the Minister, Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello, was among dignitaries at the commissioning ceremony.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...