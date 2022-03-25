News

National Convention: Former Deputy Speaker, Lasun Yussuf, dumps APC

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

A few hours to the National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Honourable Lasun Yussuf, has resigned his membership of the party.

The former Deputy Speaker, who was a former gubernatorial aspirant in Osun State in 2018, also aspired to be the governorship candidate of the party in the recent party’s primary election in the same state.

He submitted his resignation letter Friday at the APC’s Secretariat, Ogo-Oluwa, Osogbo, the Osun State capital.
The reasons for his decision to part ways with the party was still sketchy as of the time of filling this report but, the former APC Chieftain had in a meeting recently held with members of the The Osun Progressives (TOP), alongside former Speaker of the state assembly, Rt Honourable Najeem Salaam and former SSG, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, lamented alleged marginalisation and disunity in the party since the incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola took over.
During the meeting, which held at the campaign office of the former governor and the current Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Yussuf said it was painful that the APC in the state is in the hands of an impostor, stating that the party is in disarray and needed to be restructured.

 

Our Reporters

