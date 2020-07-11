National Council for Arts and Culture unfolds virtual cultural tour of Nigeria

Since the wake of COVID-19 pandemic across the world, a situation which has occasioned ‘the new normal’ following cessation of businesses and other norms, we have witnessed a number of innovative models created in different sectors to keep a semblance of activities going.

In Nigerian tourism and culture sectors, the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has been in the fore front of this innovation, with its launch of series of webinar conferences and interactions, which has since gained ground with many players buying into this platform.

To show its strength and foresight, the arts and culture agency has moved further afield has it has unfolded a virtual cultural tour of Nigeria, which offers opportunity for people to interact with some of the arts and cultural attractions of the country beside the brain storming sessions offered by the weekly webinar event.

Speaking on this new initiative, the Director General of NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, said the essence of the weekly virtual meetings was to keep stakeholders engaged and the sector busy at this period of global health emergency.

According to him, the virtual meetings were created to get the views of the various stakeholders on emerging trends and how to reposition the sector to mitigate the effects of COVID -19 while the virtual cultural tour portal gives opportunity for people to tour Nigeria from the comfort of their homes.

The online cultural tour is made up of two parts; the executive summary and an array of cultural offerings across the various states of the country.

The NCAC DG revealed that the virtual cultural tour will be used as a template for the forthcoming National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) slated to hold in Jos, Plateau State in October this year.

