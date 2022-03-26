National grid collapse: One blackout too many

We don’t need a prophet to tell us things are not working – Consumer advocate, Kunle Olubiyo

It’s not predictable, but actions are being taken to alleviate the challenges of electricity sustainability, says Anoka

The national grid has collapsed for the umpteenth time causing blackouts nationwide. And Nigerians are worried over the economic, social, mental, psychological and physical effects, reports REGINA OTOKPA

For many Nigerians, access to constant power supply has become a luxury of some sort. Only recently, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), raised concerns as it was becoming almost impossible for it to operate, following the huge energy crisis with non-existent public power supply and high cost of diesel the manufacturing sector is forced to contend with.

The Kwara/Kogi branch Chairman of MAN, Pharm. Bioku Rahmon, flew the kite by appealing to the Federal Government to find lasting solutions to the energy crisis as, according to him, adding that to an industry still battling to recover from the coronavirus- induced economic hardship, would cripple the sector completely.

He said: “National Grid-Supplied Electricity has recorded no improvement. Renewed wave of inflationary pressures further plunged the buying masses into extreme depths of poverty with concomitant erosion of customers’ Disposable Income (DI) and hence culminated in low patronage of our industrial finished products.” In what appears to be a response to this, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is said to be providing emergency funding of a critical project that would address loopholes in the infrastructure linking the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The CBN, according to sources, is involving the nation’s 11 power generation companies (GenCos). The idea is to domesticate renewable energy technology in the country. Across the world, apex banks are business enablers. Section 31 of the CBN Act 2007, according to experts, encourages the CBN to serve as a catalyst financing agent for the real sector of the Nigerian economy. Armed with this mandate, the apex bank had, in the past, undertaken various interventions in the power sector with a view to fast-tracking the development of electric power projects.

This may be the reason the CBN states that Nigeria has the largest energy access deficit in the world, as 85 million Nigerians representing 43 per cent of the country’s population, do not have access to grid electricity. Little wonder the 2020 World Bank Doing Business report, ranked Nigeria 171 out of 190 countries with access to electricity.

Sadly, this lack of reliable power results in an annual economic loss estimated at $26.2 billion (₦10.1 trillion), equivalent to about two per cent of the country’s GDP, following the strain on citizens and businesses. Also, the International Energy Agency (IEA), states that for many residents in Nigeria, electricity has become a luxury.

Instead of relying on the erratic nature of the power sector, homes and industries settle for power generating sets, leaving a cascade of environmental and health crises for present and future generations. Buttressing the IEA’s report, Operations Director/Executive Director, Selattyn Energy Plc., Effiong Okon at the 44th edition of the Society of Petroleum Engineers’ (SPE) Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE), stated that Nigeria has an estimated 22 million small generators serving alternative power to households and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

To keep the sector afloat and propel economic activities, the CBN had disbursed over N1.3 trillion in the last five years to rescue the power sector from collapse by supporting the acquisition of critical equipment, improving metering and monies paid to electricity generating companies among others. However, in a bid to change the narrative of grid collapse, the apex bank is currently providing another N104 billion ($250 million), for the rehabilitation and strengthening of critical transmission and distribution infrastructure interfaces, in order to increase and stabilise electricity supply. According to the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, the apex bank, always there to support the power sector, had disbursed N11.11 billion to power sector players under the Nigeria bulk electronic trading payments assurance facility, bringing the cumulative disbursement under this facility to 1.28 trillion naira.

He said: “Like you all know, we have disbursed over N1.3 trillion in the last five years to support through the Generators or Discos or to acquire equipment or to buy meters or to improve what is being paid to electricity generating companies, that they can continue to pay for their gas and then the system can continue to operate.

“The sum of N12.64 billion was also released to DisCos under Nigeria electricity market stabilisation facility phase two line two. Community disbursement under names two; first stand at N232.93 billion. Both interventions were designed to improve access to capital and ease development of enabling infrastructure in the Nigerian electricity supply chain sector.” He explained that the decision to intervene in the current power outages nationwide follows the concerns of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on the impact of inadequate electricity on domestic prices. “MPC also notes that the rising price of diesel is compounded by the problem of inadequate electricity supply which has adversely impacted domestic prices.

MPC advises the CBN Management and the fiscal authorities to take specific and urgent actions to avoid many power generating stations shutdown for turn-around maintenance, resulting in the current unwarranted shutdown of generating assets,” he said. Speaking further, Emefiele said that the apex bank has invested heavily in the power sector and stood ready to do more for Nigeria to have stable power supply, adding that the engagement with the power sector authorities would be to provide whatever support was needed.

Pledging more commitment from the apex bank to support DisCos to provide stable power supply to Nigerians, he said that the CBN would be engaging with the Power Minister and NERC to see what could be done to support them. According to the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, the $250 million project being funded by the CBN was in addition to the Siemens Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), which was expected to bring in additional $2.0 billion or more to the Transmission Grid from the government.

He added that this was part of the Federal Government efforts to add 2,550 megawatts of electricity to the national grid. Regretting the recent spate of system collapse, the minister said it was a direct consequence of a snap on a 330KV transmission line, but mitigation measures for avoiding such incidence of blackouts were being implemented through several interventions including the Presidential Power Initiative. He said: “It is almost $4 billion secured by this administration to augment the grid.

It should be noted that many of these funds are being actively spent and the results will be felt over time. The interface projects, along with others already being embarked upon by TCN, brings ongoing projects in the transmission segment alone to 135 ongoing projects with 30 completed key Substation Projects and 12 transmission Lines.”

However, mixed reactions have trailed the move by the CBN to again, inject funds into the sector to improve the transmission infrastructure, which involves critical alignment of the interface between TCN and DisCos, Stakeholders in the sector are wondering when the government will allow the sector to operate optimally.

While some agree the intervention is a right step in the right direction as far as stabilising the worsening state of electricity in Nigeria was concerned, others argue it was time for the sector to finance itself without support. Those on this divide, called for strengthening of governance structure, accountability, strict monitoring and improvement in revenue collection. One of such people is the Market Operator at TCN, Edward Eje, who noted that the project was aimed at providing quick solutions at transmission/ distribution interfaces experiencing challenges, said: “It is a laudable measure to achieve a seamless and a hitch-free power transmission from the Transmission Stations to the Distribultion network.”

On his part, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NBET, Dr. Nnaemeka Eweluka, said that the apex bank was able to identify critical projects that if quickly addressed, would restore normalcy to the power situation. He said: “The CBN is working with TCN and the DisCos, and basically asking for those critical projects that if addressed today can quickly yield results in the sector. This is even as the Federal Government is doing this Siemens project and TCN is implementing the report, what are those critical projects that if they are done today, will unlock additional megawatts quickly? “And so the DisCos and TCN worked together to come up with a list of some critical projects and I can’t be specific on the amount, maybe we can furnish that subsequently but that is what is happening.

CBN decided to find those critical interventions so that there could be some quick wins even as the bigger project is being implemented.” However, a key investor in the Dis- Cos, who pleaded anonymity, revealed that the intervention in the interface project showed the obvious gap that has long been neglected by the current administration. Although he was optimistic the intervention was critical and required a sustainable approach, if possible, on a yearly basis.

He emphasized that the development was not devoid of bureaucratic challenges associated with the government. A power sector communications specialist and lawyer, Bode Fadipe, who also noted that poor liquidity was a fundamental issue in the power sector, said that the gains of the Dis- Cos/TCN funded interface project was huge as it would help to bring more load into the grid to enable more people to receive electricity for their use as locations where transformers were overloaded would be upgraded.

“It is in direct response to this liquidity challenge that the CBN was brought into the loop. There is therefore sense in the involvement of the CBN in the interface projects between DisCos and TCN,” he further said. Fadipe added that while it is true one of the expectations of the privatisation programme was for the sector to selffund itself, the benchmark was yet to be realised. Meanwhile, a consumer advocate, Kunle Olubiyo, regretted that continuous intervention by government was proof the essence of privatising the sector had been defeated, noted that the poor governance system, lack of monitoring, accountability and weak set up of the market were responsible for the financial issues in the sector. He said: “At this point, we no longer need a prophet to tell us that things are not working. It is a supposedly privatised sector and the essence of it is that it is meant to be private sector driven. That is not how it is.”

Embarrassed by an epileptic power supply in the country, the Nigerian government in 2013 privatised the sector, primarily to ensure constant power supply to homes and industries. In that arrangement, the private sector was allowed to take over the generation and distribution of electricity while the government retained the transmission.

However, that development only revealed the depth of decay in the sector, with Nigerians still groaning under the effect of an epileptic supply currently hovering around 2000 megawatts. Apart from failing to perform, the sector has been immersed in a financial crisis to the tune of about N4 trillion and requiring perpetual intervention funds from the government. Between 2010 and 2022, the National grid has experienced over 211 collapses resulting in a total blackout nationwide, poor or erratic power supply, which negatively affects business operations and causes economic woes.

The latest coming at a time when the country is experiencing a severe fuel crisis, the total outage and power cuts have left homes and businesses without electricity to conveniently carry out critical personal and economic functions. Recall that successive Nigerian governments have promised but failed to turn around the country’s power sector which on the average produces about 4,000 megawatts for a population of 200 million. Available data shows that the grid experienced 206 collapses between 2010 and 2019.

In 2021, it collapsed in the months of February, May, July, while in the current year, it has collapsed about three times, the third coming barely 48 hours after it collapsed recently. According to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), three power plants; Afam six, Calabar plant belonging to Niger Delta Holding Company, and Agip Okpai power plant, which accounts for 1,000mw were down at the same time. Providing more explanation to the collapse of the three power plants, the assistant general manager, public affairs, NERC, Micheal Faloseyi, noted that Agip Okpai was vandalised but repairs were being ramped up by Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited. The Calabar plant, he explained, has a challenge of gas supply with the gas pipeline slated for repairs, while the Afam six plant is also due for repairs.

Faloseyi said: “By the time you add these power plants together, you have about 1,000mw out of about 4,000mw. So, these are the situations that account for the power supply situation. Okpai is coming back and the other two plants are coming up in a few days.”

The minister, while linking the recent outage and collapse of the national grid to poor maintenance and shortage and high cost of gas, low hydro levels, as well as disequilibrium between power generation, transmission and distribution, said, “the gas pipeline affected by acts of vandalism has been restored and the Okpai power plant has resumed power generation and currently contributing an average of 300MW. “In order to optimise the capacity utilisation of the power plants owned by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Ltd (NDPHC), the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved a special gas pricing for emergency contracting of gas from the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company Ltd.

We expect an on-grid improvement of about 800MW generation capacity from the NDPHC plants.” According to him, government has agreed with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s Gas and Power Investment Company Limited (NGPIC), a subsidiary of NNPC, on the framework for the overhaul of the Okoloma gas processing plant thereby restoring the full capacity of the 650MW Alom VI combined cycle power plant. “We wish to reassure all electricity consumers that all relevant agencies involved in the restoration of normality in power supply have been charged to act in the context of the emergency state of the industry. The Federal Ministry of Power shall continue to periodically update the nation on the progress,” he said.

But the ministry has somewhat come under fire, as the House of Representatives Committee on Power, obviously irked by the worsening state of power supply in the country, lamented the “unseriousness” of the ministry towards power issues each time there was a national emergency. Chairman of the committee, Magaji Da’u Aliyu, said that the ministry has nothing to show it was solving the power problems, which have affected businesses, both small and large, and attracting huge public outcry.

“There is nothing on ground to show that there will be light or generation of up to 5,000 megawatts, but we keep hearing about 30,000 megawatts of installed capacity across the power stations,” he lamented. In a similar vein, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Power, Nebolisa Anoka, also agreed that there are challenges in the sector. “It’s not entirely predictable, but actions are being taken by the federal ministry of power and other partner governmental agencies such as MDAs, to alleviate the challenges to the supply of electricity sustainability,” he said.

