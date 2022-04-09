National grid collapses again, plunges Nigeria into darkness

Sunday Ojeme

About two weeks after the second and third collapse of the Nigerian electricity transmission system, otherwise known as the national grid, the system gave in again late Friday night, thereby plunging the country into darkness.

Before now, the last two incidents occured last month, precisely on March 14 and 15.

While lamenting the outage in its zone, the management of Kaduna Electric Distribution Company, in a statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications, KEDC, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, informed its customers that the “current outage being experienced in our franchise states is due to a collapse of the national grid. The collapse occurred at about 18:29 pm this evening (Fiday).

“Normal power supply shall be restored as soon as the grid is restored.

“We sincerely apologise for all inconveniences.”

Also, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company stated that the collapse had resulted in power outage in its area of operation, which covered about five states.

A tweet by AEDC said: “Please be informed that there has just been a national grid collapse causing an outage in our franchise areas.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and appeal that you bear with us while we await restoration from the TCN (Transmission Company of Nigeria). We regret all inconvenience caused.”

In the same vein, Eko Electricity Distribution Company said the grid collapse affected its entire network.

“Good evening everyone. We regret to inform you that the current outage affecting our entire network is due to system collapse.

“TCN team is working to resolve it as soon as possible. Sincere apologies for the inconveniences caused. Please, bear with us,” the Disco said.

