News

National grid collapses again

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The Nigerian national electricity grid has collapsed for the 17th time this year.

Power distributors in Kaduna, Abuja and other parts of the country said they have not been able to receive bulk electricity from the national supply line.

“We regret to inform you that the power outage being experienced in our franchise states is due to system collapse of the national grid. The collapse occurred at about 18:47 pm this evening hence the loss of supply on all our outgoing feeders,” Kaduna Electric announced on Sunday evening.

“Power supply shall be restored as soon as the national grid is powered back,” the statement added.

It is unclear how many states are affected by today’s grid collapse.

While some collapses were not made public because they lasted for a short period, many others were made public and lasted days in some cases.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Oyo deserves quality leader – APC guber aspirant

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oyo State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant Sheriff Mustapha has said the state deserves a quality leader. Mustapha said this yesterday while declaring his governorship ambition via a phone call from his base in Atlanta Georgia, US. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mustapha’s declaration has increased the number of governorship aspirants […]
News

Kenya Airways, SAA to begin Pan African airline group

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Rhetoric on the need for cooperation between airlines in Africa has never been in short supply, but action had been less forthcoming. In the current aviation landscape, filled by the emergence of new markets, two of Africa’s biggest airlines, Kenya’s national carrier, Kenya Airways PLC and South African Airways are looking to re-double their efforts […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Secondus: Nigeria needs leaders with direction

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said Nigeria is without direction and needs God’s intervention. Speaking on Saturday in Uyo during the commissioning of the new PDP State Secretariat,   Secondus in his goodwill message, said the country was in need of truthful, honest and trusted leaders, and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica