National grid collapses twice in one day

The national grid collapsed twice yesterday, a development which threw many areas in the country into darkness. Areas affected by the system collapses included Lagos, Enugu State, Anambra State, Imo State, Abia State and Ebonyi State as well Kaduna, Kebi, Sokoto and Zamfara states. Some distribution companies in statements or tweets confirmed the system collapse of the national grid. However, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) elucidated that there was a general system collapse, which occurred at 11:27 am but was later restored.

It was learnt that the collapse, which happened 37 days after the June 13 system failure, reportedly crashed the power supply to 40 MW. Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, in the statement titled: ‘System Collapse,’ further said at 2:52pm, another collapse occurred, which he termed, ‘partial.’ Ezeh said: “The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers that the loss of supply currently being experienced is as a result of a general system collapse which occurred at 11:27 am today, Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

“This was restored, but at 2:52 pm another partial collapse occurred. As a result, we are currently at zero allocation and our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States are out of supply. We are standing by, awaiting a signal from the National Control Centre (NCC) for restoration of supply.”

