News

National grid collapses twice in one day

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

…7th in five months

The national grid collapsed twice yesterday, a development which threw many areas in the country into darkness. Areas affected by the system collapses included Lagos, Enugu State, Anambra State, Imo State, Abia State and Ebonyi State as well Kaduna, Kebi, Sokoto and Zamfara states. Some distribution companies in statements or tweets confirmed the system collapse of the national grid. However, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) elucidated that there was a general system collapse, which occurred at 11:27 am but was later restored.

It was learnt that the collapse, which happened 37 days after the June 13 system failure, reportedly crashed the power supply to 40 MW. Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, in the statement titled: ‘System Collapse,’ further said at 2:52pm, another collapse occurred, which he termed, ‘partial.’ Ezeh said: “The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers that the loss of supply currently being experienced is as a result of a general system collapse which occurred at 11:27 am today, Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

“This was restored, but at 2:52 pm another partial collapse occurred. As a result, we are currently at zero allocation and our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States are out of supply. We are standing by, awaiting a signal from the National Control Centre (NCC) for restoration of supply.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

40 Students Sponsored By Kayode Badru Graduates From Aciatech School Of Art

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Popular Lagos big boy Kayode Badru on Friday witnessed the graduation of the 40 students he sponsored to Academy For Innovative Art And Technology ( Aciatech ). The event took place at Excellence Hotel Conference hall Ogba Aguda, Ijaiye Lagos. The Royal father of the was Alaguda of Agudaland, His Royal Highness Oba Akeem Agbaosi […]
News

Cubans stage caravan to protest US trade embargo, sanctions

Posted on Author Reporter

    Hundreds of Cubans took to Havana’s famous seaside drive on Sunday in a colorful caravan of cars, motorcycles and bicycles to demand the United States lift its 60-year-old embargo on the Caribbean island nation. The caravan was part of a weekend of small protests and caravans in more than 50 cities around the […]
News

Your military offensive in Zamfara, N’West useless, Gumi tells FG

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, yesterday, condemned the ongoing military operation launched against armed bandits in Zamfara and others neighbouring states in the North West geopolitical zone of Nigeria. Gumi who described the military bombardments as futile, alleged that the bandits had since escaped while only the innocent residents of the area were suffering […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica