National Grid: FG targets 25,000MW wheeling capacity by 2025

The Minister of State for Power, Prince Goddy Jedy-Agba, has said that the Federal Government is targeting to increase the wheeling capacity of the national grid to 25,000 MW by 2025.

He stated that the Federal Ministry of Power and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) embarked on the construction of a substation so as to strengthen the national grid, improve service delivery and increase capacity to supply power to the people of Akwa Ibom.

According to him, upon completion, the substation would strengthen the national grid by increasing its wheeling capacity to 25,000 MW by 2025. Jedy-Agba spoke while kicking off the transmission project for improved power supply at Ididep, Ibiono Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, according to a statement by the Director of Information/ Press, Margaret Oyinboade.

The project is for the construction of a 2 x 30/40MVA, 123/33kv Substation with six feeders, which is projected to be completed in 18 months. Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Emmanuel Udom, represented by the Commissioner of Power and Petroleum, Dr James John Etim, commended the Federal Government for bringing the project to the state and promised to support it.

