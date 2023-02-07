Business

National grid gets additional 138MW

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

The national grid capacity has been boosted by about 138MW following the completion of the rehabilitation of Afam 5 GT unit 20 Gas Turbine powergenerating unit located at Okoloma – Afam, Ndoki in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

TransAfam Power Ltd, a subsidiary of Transcorp Group, has announced the completion of the rehabilitation and added that the rehabilitated unit, which, it said had been successfully commissioned and synchronized to the national grid, added 138MW to the existing capacity of the national grid. Ozoude said: “The MD/CEO of Transafam Power Limited, Vincent Ozoude, also said the newly rehabilitated unit, can power up to 100,000 homes in a year. “Since the administrative handover of the Afam Power Plant in March 2021, we have been working diligently to realize the full potential of the plant.
We are pleased to have successfully completed the rehabilitation of GT20, having been out of service for over 15 years prior to our takeover. “We are glad to have achieved this feat, using a combination of our inhouse resources and other local technical support, with about 20 per cent of foreign expert support in the rehabilitation project, showing our commitment to local content development. “It is impressive how far we have come from 48MW average generation, when we took over, to raising production to 120 MW generation within the first two months.”

 

