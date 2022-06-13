News

National grid recovers 623.20 MW after 5th collapse in 4 months

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

After it collapsed for the fifth time between March and June, 2022, the Federal Government has recovered 623.20 Megawatts to the national grid with seven plants in operation.

It was learned from the grid data released by the National Systems operator that about 7am on Monday, in the gradual recovery process, Omotosho Power Plant was the biggest supplier with 153.80MW followed by Geregu NIPP with 131MW, Alaoji plant had 108.70MW, Kainji Hydro was 50MW, and Paras Energy had 42.10MW, 91.10MW and Trans-Amadi 46.50MW.

The country’s largest power plant, Egbin Power with 1,050MW capacity was out as generation to the national grid failed to improve.

The national grid had collapsed twice in March and April and on Sunday night.

The Head, Corporate Communications, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc. Mr. Emeka Ezeh confirmed the recovery process in a statement on Monday.

Also, he said that some of the feeders of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc. (EEDC) had been put on system load shedding by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

He explained that this was due to the low energy allocation to EEDC, occasioned by the poor generation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Group unveils activities for 30th Ikorodu Oga Day

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

A group, Ikorodu Oga Development Association (IKODASS), has unveiled activities for the 30th Ikorodu Oga Day, which kicks off this Saturday with Woro Carnival around the city. The Woro train will then finally stop at the palace, where there shall be an extravagant cultural display by various and a telling lecture on the significance of […]

Leah Sharibu)
News

Ogun monarch to NASS: Rescue Leah first, before criminalising ransom payments

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

A First-Class monarch in Ogun State, the Eselu of Iseluland, Yewa North Local Government Area of the state, Oba Ebenezer  Akinyemi, Saturday tasked the National Assembly to facilitate release of Leah Sharibu and others in kidnappers dens before criminalising payments of ransoms.   Oba Akinyemi, who stated this an open letter addressed to the Senate President, […]
News

Buhari reiterates commitment to police officers’ welfare

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated the commitment of his administration to the welfare of the Nigerian Police officers. The President gave this commitment yesterday at the virtual commissioning of the new Head Office Building of Nigerian Police Fund Pensions Ltd, in Abuja. It would be recalled that protesters across the country calling for the scrapping […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica