National grid recovers 623.20 MW after 5th collapse in 4 months

After it collapsed for the fifth time between March and June, 2022, the Federal Government has recovered 623.20 Megawatts to the national grid with seven plants in operation.

It was learned from the grid data released by the National Systems operator that about 7am on Monday, in the gradual recovery process, Omotosho Power Plant was the biggest supplier with 153.80MW followed by Geregu NIPP with 131MW, Alaoji plant had 108.70MW, Kainji Hydro was 50MW, and Paras Energy had 42.10MW, 91.10MW and Trans-Amadi 46.50MW.

The country’s largest power plant, Egbin Power with 1,050MW capacity was out as generation to the national grid failed to improve.

The national grid had collapsed twice in March and April and on Sunday night.

The Head, Corporate Communications, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc. Mr. Emeka Ezeh confirmed the recovery process in a statement on Monday.

Also, he said that some of the feeders of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc. (EEDC) had been put on system load shedding by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

He explained that this was due to the low energy allocation to EEDC, occasioned by the poor generation.

